Celeb Snaps: Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Colman, Jenna Lyons, Paul Wesley, and more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.
Rihanna out and about in Los Angeles, CA on August 25, 2025.
Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo arriving at the Guild Hall in The Hamptons, New York on August 25, 2025.
Julianne Moore arriving at the Guild Hall in The Hamptons, New York on August 25, 2025.
Liz Gillies shares a winning night with her grandmother, celebrating her 98th birthday at the New York Mets 13-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.
Benedict Cumberbatch, Kathleen Turner, and Olivia Colman at the New York premiere of ‘The Roses’ at the Hudson Theatre on August 25, 2025.
Kate McKinnon at the New York premiere of ‘The Roses’ at the Hudson Theatre on August 25, 2025.
Allison Janney at the New York premiere of ‘The Roses’ at the Hudson Theatre on August 25, 2025.
Grace Ann Nader, Brooks Nader, Mary Holland Nader, and Sarah Jane Nader visit ‘Good Morning America’ on August 26, 2025.
Sam Worthington and Billy MacLellan on location for the film “I Will Find You” in New York City on August 26, 2025.
Boris Kodjoe inside the Cadillac Suite during the US Open on August 25, 2025.
Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston are seen watching Venus Williams Vs Karolina Muchova on Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 25, 2025 in Flushing Queens.
Paul Wesley and fiancée, Natalie Kuckenburg, are seen watching Venus Williams Vs Karolina Muchova on Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 25, 2025, in Flushing, Queens.
Jenna Lyons arriving at the Guild Hall in The Hamptons, New York on August 25, 2025.
Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman at the New York premiere of ‘The Roses’ at the Hudson Theatre on August 25, 2025.
