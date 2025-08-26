Celebrity

Celeb Snaps: Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Colman, Jenna Lyons, Paul Wesley, and more

Plus, photos of Kathleen Turner, Kate McKinnon, Allison Janney, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, Julianne Moore, Rihanna, Boris Kodjoe, and more.

Miu von Furstenberg
New York Premiere Of 'The Roses'
Photo Credit: mpi099/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Rihanna out and about in Los Angeles, CA on August 25, 2025.

Pregnant Rihanna spotted out in Los Angeles
Photo Credit: Dutch/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo arriving at the Guild Hall in The Hamptons, New York on August 25, 2025.

Celebrities Attend 'All The President's Men' Reading At The Guild Hall In The Hamptons
Photo Credit: Ordonez/Agudo/INSTARimages

Julianne Moore arriving at the Guild Hall in The Hamptons, New York on August 25, 2025.

Celebrities Attend 'All The President's Men' Reading At The Guild Hall In The Hamptons
Photo Credit: Ordonez/Agudo/INSTARimages

Liz Gillies shares a winning night with her grandmother, celebrating her 98th birthday at the New York Mets 13-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. 

Liz Gillies
Photo Credit: New York Mets

Benedict Cumberbatch, Kathleen Turner, and Olivia Colman at the New York premiere of ‘The Roses’ at the Hudson Theatre on August 25, 2025.

New York Premiere Of 'The Roses'
Photo Credit: Barbara Hine/Future Image/Cover Images

Kate McKinnon at the New York premiere of ‘The Roses’ at the Hudson Theatre on August 25, 2025.

New York Premiere Of 'The Roses'
Photo Credit: Barbara Hine/Future Image/Cover Images

Allison Janney at the New York premiere of ‘The Roses’ at the Hudson Theatre on August 25, 2025.

New York Premiere Of 'The Roses'
Photo Credit: Barbara Hine/Future Image/Cover Images

Grace Ann Nader, Brooks Nader, Mary Holland Nader, and Sarah Jane Nader visit ‘Good Morning America’ on August 26, 2025.

Celebrities At The 'Good Morning America' Show Studios
Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Sam Worthington and Billy MacLellan on location for the film “I Will Find You” in New York City on August 26, 2025.

Sam Worthington And Billy MacLellan Filming On The ‘I Will Find You’ Set In New York City
Photo Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

Boris Kodjoe inside the Cadillac Suite during the US Open on August 25, 2025.

Inside the Cadillac Suite at the US Open - Celebrity Sightings
Photo Credit: Jesse Bauer/startraksphoto.com

Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston are seen watching Venus Williams Vs Karolina Muchova on Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 25, 2025 in Flushing Queens.

2025 US Open - Celebrity Sightings - Day 2
Photo Credit: Robert Bell/INSTARimages

Paul Wesley and fiancée, Natalie Kuckenburg, are seen watching Venus Williams Vs Karolina Muchova on Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 25, 2025, in Flushing, Queens.

2025 US Open - Celebrity Sightings - Day 2
Photo Credit: Robert Bell/INSTARimages

Jenna Lyons arriving at the Guild Hall in The Hamptons, New York on August 25, 2025.

Celebrities Attend 'All The President's Men' Reading At The Guild Hall In The Hamptons
Photo Credit: Ordonez/Agudo/INSTARimages

Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman at the New York premiere of ‘The Roses’ at the Hudson Theatre on August 25, 2025.

New York Premiere Of 'The Roses'
Photo Credit: mpi099/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

