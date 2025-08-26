If you haven’t heard, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged

The rumor mill can finally rest. After months of speculation and romantic appearances together, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have made it official – they’re engaged!

The couple broke the news earlier this week through their respective social media accounts, sending fans into an absolute frenzy. Swift shared a stunning photo of her sparkling engagement ring alongside a heartfelt caption, while Kelce posted a candid shot of the two embracing with the simple message, “She said yes!”

The engagement comes after nearly two years of dating that captured the attention of both Swifties and NFL fans alike. Their relationship first made headlines when Kelce publicly expressed his interest in the pop icon during a podcast appearance, mentioning how he’d tried to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it during one of her Eras Tour concerts.

What started as a playful gesture quickly blossomed into something much more serious. Swift began appearing at Kansas City Chiefs games, cheering on her now-fiancé from luxury boxes while wearing team colors. Meanwhile, Kelce showed up to support Swift during several stops of her record-breaking tour.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Attend Karen Elson Wedding. NY, New York on Sep 8, 2024. Photo Credit: NSTARimages

“We’re both at the top of our games right now, but we make time for each other,” Swift reportedly told close friends about their relationship dynamic. The couple has managed to balance their incredibly demanding careers while building something genuine together.

Their romance became even more public when they attended various events hand-in-hand, from award shows to casual dinner dates. Each appearance only fueled more excitement among fans who coined the couple’s nickname “Traylor.”

The engagement ring itself has already become a topic of major discussion online. Jewelry experts estimate the stunning piece could be worth several million dollars, featuring what appears to be a massive center stone surrounded by smaller diamonds. However, sources close to the couple suggest that Swift was more interested in the sentiment behind the proposal than the ring’s price tag.

Wedding planning details remain under wraps for now, though insiders hint that the couple is considering both intimate and grand celebration options. Given Swift’s tendency toward elaborate productions and Kelce’s love for big moments, fans are expecting something truly spectacular.

Photo Credit: TheStewartOfNY/INSTARimages.com

Both celebrities have remained relatively private about specific wedding timeline details, but their recent engagement announcement suggests they’re ready to take this next step together. With Swift’s Eras Tour continuing and NFL season approaching, timing will certainly be a key consideration.

The entertainment and sports worlds have been quick to congratulate the newly engaged couple, with fellow celebrities and teammates sharing their excitement across social media platforms.