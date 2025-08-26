Jeffrey Dean Morgan responds to the theory that he masturbates 20 times per day

The internet has once again proven its boundless creativity, and this time, Jeffrey Dean Morgan found himself at the center of an unexpectedly personal viral theory. The beloved Walking Dead star recently addressed a TikTok video that made some rather bold claims about his private habits, responding with the kind of good-natured humor that has endeared him to fans worldwide.

The bizarre saga began when a comedian named Jon Shefsky posted a video analyzing Morgan’s physical characteristics in an attempt to deduce his self-pleasure frequency.

Using what he claimed were scientific observations of the actor’s thumb knuckles and a callus on his palm, the content creator boldly theorized that Morgan masturbates approximately 20 times per week.

The viral theory quickly gained traction across social media platforms, sparking both amusement and bewilderment among viewers.

Rather than ignoring the outlandish speculation, Jeffrey Dean Morgan chose to engage with the content directly. After his wife, Hilarie Burton Morgan, sent him the now-famous clip, the actor took to the comments section with his own response.

“Yup. Reposted in stories. My wife sent this to me … DYING,” he wrote, acknowledging the video’s existence while maintaining a playful distance from its claims. “I know this because I couldn’t even decipher wtf she was trying to type. She was laughing too hard.”

Jeffrey Dean Morgan at The Walking Dead Finale at Orpheum Theatre on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. Photo Credit: depositphotos.com

“I can’t confirm nor deny the 20 A WEEK?!?! That’s a heavy workload for anyone … much less an old fart who’s married to a smoking hot younger lady and either on set or being a dad/farmer,” he joked. “TWENTY?! Cheers to ME! Bravo dude. We do appreciate a good laugh even if at my expense! Keep up the solid research!”

Instead of taking offense or demanding the content be removed, Morgan embraced the humor of the situation. His response quickly went viral itself, with fans praising his laid-back attitude and willingness to play along with the internet’s latest obsession.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan at the AMC’s Special Edition of “Talking Dead” at Hollywood Forever Cemetary on October 23, 2016 in Los Angeles, CA. Photo Credit: depositphotos.com

Meanwhile, the original TikTok video continues to circulate, with viewers debating the merits of using physical characteristics to determine personal habits. The pseudoscientific approach has sparked numerous copycat videos and parody responses, cementing its place in the pantheon of bizarre internet theories.

This incident highlights how celebrities must navigate an increasingly invasive digital landscape where even the most intimate aspects of their lives become fodder for public speculation. However, Morgan’s response serves as a masterclass in handling such situations with grace and humor, turning a potentially embarrassing moment into an opportunity for connection with his fanbase.