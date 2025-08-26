Celeb Snaps: Austin Butler, Ben Ahlers, Maude Apatow, Carlos Alcaraz, and more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Morgan Spector at the opening night of Shakespeare in the Park’s Twelfth Night in Central Park on August 21, 2025.

Photo Credit: Adam Nemser/INSTARimages

Ben Ahlers at the opening night of Shakespeare in the Park’s Twelfth Night in Central Park on August 21, 2025.

Photo Credit: Adam Nemser/INSTARimages

Dove Cameron and Damiano David in the stands during the Serie A Enilive 2025-2026 match day 1 between As Roma vs Bologna FC 1909 at Olympic Stadium on August 23, 2025.

Photo Credit: Marco Iacobucci/IPA/INSTARimages

Lupita Nyong’o, Sandra Oh, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Peter Dinklage, at the opening night of Shakespeare in the Park’s Twelfth Night in Central Park on August 21, 2025.

Photo Credit: Adam Nemser/INSTARimages

Julianna Margulies, Connie Britton, and Chelsea Handler at the US Open 2025 USTA Foundation’s Opening Night Gala at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 24, 2025.

Photo Credit: Charles Guerin/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Chef Daniel Boulud and Frances Tiafoe attend evian, Michelin-Starred Chef and Restaurateur Daniel Boulud, and Tennis Ambassador Frances Tiafoe Serve Up First-Ever Culinary Collaboration in Celebration of New York’s Largest Tennis Tournament on August 21, 2025 in New York City.

Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Anan Broomfileld and Frances Tiafoe attend the launch of evian natural spring water’s exclusive menu collaboration with Chef Daniel Boulud and Frances Tiafoe in New York City on August 21.

Stephan Washburn / Plural

Tennis star Aryna Sabalenka joined creator Allison Kuch at a US Open–week event in New York, hosted by Instagram, featuring Oakley Meta HSTN glasses during their on-court chat.

Photo credit: Anthony Steverson

Dale Moss is wearing Oakley Meta HSTN glasses at a US Open-week event in New York, hosted by Instagram.

Photo credit: Anthony Steverson

Chelley Bissainthe and Ace Greene celebrate her 28th birthday at an intimate dinner in New York City with Crown Royal Chocolate and cake.

Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Crown Royal

Chelley Bissainthe celebrates her 28th birthday at an intimate dinner in New York City with Crown Royal Chocolate and cake.

Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Crown Royal

Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Shay and The Valley’s Michelle Saniel joined Actress Jenny McCarthy at in intimate luncheon in partnership with LA Living Magazine to celebrate the expansion of her beauty brand Formless Beauty into skincare at STK Los Angeles on Thursday, August 21st.

Photo courtesy of Zaid Malkosh

Alison Holker with actress Jenny McCarthy at her luncheon hosted in partnership with LA Living Magazine to celebrate the expansion of her beauty brand Formless Beauty into skincare at STK Los Angeles on Thursday, August 21st.

Photo courtesy of Zaid Malkosh

Tennis pros Barbora Krejčíková, Taylor Townsend, and Caroline Garcia attended the “Pickleball with the Pros” event at the new Hyatt Regency Times Square, where they played pickleball in a pop up court in the hotel’s porte cochere with New Yorkers and celebrated the return of the US Open and Times Square’s newest hotel on Thursday August 21.

Photo courtesy of Evelyn Robleto for Hyatt Regency Times Square here.

Belinda Bencic, Jordan Thompson, Victoria Mboko, and Gabriel Diallo attended “Courtside Concoctions” a US Open event held at Branch private members club at Park Terrace Hotel where they chatted about their expectations for this year’s tournament while making their favorite pre/post workout smoothies for guests on Thursday August 21.

Photo courtesy of Evelyn Robleto for Park Terrace Hotel/Branch here.

Actor Mark Feuerstein celebrates with Jameson Irish Whiskey in a VIP suite at the LA Galaxy Game on August 24, 2025 during “Marvel Night” in Carson, CA at Dignity Health Sports Arena. Jameson is the official Whiskey of the MLS (major league soccer) and the LA Galaxy.

Photo credit – Jose Sosa / @ShotbySosa

The Bachelorette’s Charity Lawson attended BLACKBARN Restaurant’s bridal showcase event in NYC’s NoMad.

Photo courtesy of Colby Blount

Last week in New York City, Grey Goose and American tennis star Frances Tiafoe hosted girlfriend Ayan Broomfield, tennis WAG and influencer Morgan Riddle, comedian Hannah Berner and more, for a special US Open kickoff celebration the at the Vanderbilt Tennis Club inside the iconic Grand Central Terminal. Pictured: Frances Tiafoe.

Photo Credit: BFA/Jason Lowrie

Last week in New York City, Grey Goose and American tennis star Frances Tiafoe hosted girlfriend Ayan Broomfield, tennis WAG and influencer Morgan Riddle, comedian Hannah Berner and more, for a special US Open kickoff celebration the at the Vanderbilt Tennis Club inside the iconic Grand Central Terminal. Pictured: Morgan Riddle, Ayan Broomfield, Hannah Berner.

Photo Credit: BFA/Jason Lowrie

Last week in New York City, Grey Goose and American tennis star Frances Tiafoe hosted girlfriend Ayan Broomfield, tennis WAG and influencer Morgan Riddle, comedian Hannah Berner and more, for a special US Open kickoff celebration the at the Vanderbilt Tennis Club inside the iconic Grand Central Terminal. Pictured: Frances Tiafoe and Hannah Berner.

Photo Credit: BFA/Jason Lowrie

Ciara Miller and Astral Tequila close out House Marg Summer – a celebration of the Margarita that helps build homes – with an intimate dinner in New York City on August 21, 2025.

Photo Credit: Angela Pham

Hell’s Kitchen Season 23 winner and Executive Chef Kyle Timpson welcomed the stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq the World Tour to Hell’s Kitchen at Foxwoods Resort Casino ahead of their performance at the Premier Theater at Foxwoods on August 15. From left to right: Vanessa Vanjie, DayaBetty, Jimbo, Chef Kyle, Jaida Essence Hall, and Jorgeous.

Photo courtesy of Foxwoods Resort Casino

Chance the Rapper and Kristin Chenoweth appear in new Adobe campaign celebrating the launch of Acrobat Studio, Adobe’s new, one-stop destination for keeping information in one place, where it can be organized, shared, analyzed and turned into something that looks great.

Photo Credit: Adobe

Carlos Alcaraz is seen on the practice court at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 23, 2025.

Photo Credit: Robert Bell/INSTARimages

Ben Ahlers at the Moet & Chandon Clubhouse Suite At The US Open on August 24, 2025.

Photo Credit: Joey Andrew/startraksphoto.com

Maude Apatow and Ben Ahlers at the Moet & Chandon Clubhouse Suite At The US Open on August 24, 2025.

Photo Credit: Joey Andrew/startraksphoto.com

Zoe Kravitz and Austin Butler at the Paris, France premiere of ‘Caught Stealing’ at the Max Linder movie theater on August 21, 2025.

Photo Credit: Alexis Jumeau/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Austin Butler at the Paris, France premiere of ‘Caught Stealing’ at the Max Linder movie theater on August 21, 2025.

Photo Credit: Alexis Jumeau/Abaca Press/INSTARimages