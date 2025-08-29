Colman Domingo dons drag for Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Tears’ video

It looks like Oscar-nominated actor Colman Domingo just gave us a masterclass in how to absolutely slay in drag. The Euphoria and Rustin star has stepped into fabulous territory by donning some seriously fierce drag looks for Sabrina Carpenter‘s latest music video for “Tears,” (watch below) and honestly, we’re not prepared for this level of iconic behavior.

Released alongside Carpenter’s seventh studio album Man’s Best Friend on Friday, the video is basically a love letter to The Rocky Horror Picture Show – except instead of Tim Curry‘s Dr. Frank-N-Furter, we get Colman Domingo serving up some serious gender-bending excellence. Meanwhile, Carpenter channels her inner Janet Weiss after what appears to be a car accident leaves her stranded in the middle of nowhere.

Colman Domingo at ‘The View’ show studios on June 11, 2025. Photo Credit: Jason Howard/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

But here’s where things get absolutely bonkers – Carpenter arrives at a house in the middle of nowhere only to be greeted by a funhouse of characters, Domingo included in drag. The actor transforms into a Frank-N-Furter-inspired character, complete with a sharply cropped pinstripe outfit that would make any drag queen weep with envy.

The timing couldn’t be more perfect, considering The Rocky Horror Picture Show is celebrating its 50th anniversary next month. Clearly, someone did their homework on paying homage to cult classics while adding a distinctly modern twist.

Sabrina Carpenter is wearing a custom Dolce & Gabbana dress. Photo Credit Steven Meisel for Vogue

What makes this whole situation even more delightful is how seamlessly Domingo slides into the role. This is the same man who earned Emmy nominations for his dramatic work, yet here he is, fully committed to camp and theatricality. It’s giving versatility, it’s giving range, and it’s giving us everything we didn’t know we needed.

The video itself matches the playful energy of the song, which according to “A little initiative can go a very long, long way,” she sings in the first verse of “Tears.” “Baby, just do the dishes, I’ll give you what you want.” Essentially, it’s about getting turned on by basic competence – which, honestly, is probably the most relatable thing Carpenter has ever sung about.

Colman Domingo at Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 3, 2025. Photo Credit: Jeffrey Mayer/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Carpenter herself told Gayle King that “The album is not for any pearl clutchers,” but “even pearl clutchers can listen to an album like that in their own solitude and find something that makes them smirk and chuckle to themselves.” And with Domingo’s scene-stealing drag performance, those pearl clutchers might find themselves doing more than just smirking.

This collaboration proves that when you mix Carpenter’s cheeky pop sensibilities with Domingo’s theatrical prowess and some good old-fashioned drag magic, you get pure entertainment gold. The video has already sparked conversations across social media, with fans praising both artists for their commitment to the bit.

So whether you’re here for Carpenter’s infectious pop hooks, Domingo’s unexpected foray into drag, or just love a good Rocky Horror reference, the “Tears” video delivers on all fronts. Sometimes the best surprises come when seasoned actors decide to play dress-up, and this time, we’re all winning.