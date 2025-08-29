Celeb Snaps: Carlos Alcaraz, Andrew Garfield, Noah LaLonde, Ashby Gentry and more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Cardi B leaving court after evidence during a civil trial over allegations of attacking and spitting on security guard in 2018 on August 27, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dutch/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter at the premiere of the film ‘The Roses’ at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London on August 28, 2025.

Photo Credit: Julie Edwards/Future Image/Cover Images

Olivia Colman at the premiere of the film ‘The Roses’ at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London on August 28, 2025.

Photo Credit: Julie Edwards/Future Image/Cover Images

Ncuti Gatwa at the premiere of the film ‘The Roses’ at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London on August 28, 2025.

Photo Credit: Julie Edwards/Future Image/Cover Images

Kim Kardashian arrives at the Diane von Furstenberg Award ceremony at the Goldoni Theatre during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 28, 2025.

Photo Credit: Alessandro Bremec/IPA/INSTARimages

David Dobrik visits “The Original Doughbrik’s Snacks” factory in York, Pennsylvania on August 28, 2025, to oversee production of his WAVERS new Costco exclusive club-size bags, ahead of their debut at the Costco Warehouse Roadshow this weekend. The visit took place at the Hanover Foods Bickel’s snacks facility, where Dobrik got a behind-the-scenes look at the production process and participated on the line. Influencers Natalie Noel and Taylor Hudson, along with Wavers co-founders Adam Cohen and Jerry Bello, were at the visit with him.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock

Steve Carell in the Emirates Suite, inspired by the airline’s aircraft interiors, at the US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York City, on August 29.

Photo by: Emirates

Livvy Dunne in the Emirates Suite, inspired by the airline’s aircraft interiors, at the US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York City on August 27.

Photo by: Emirates

Alicia Silverstone at the ‘Bugonia’ premiere on day 2 of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 28, 2025.

Photo Credit: Simone Comi/IPA/INSTARimages

Emma Stone at the ‘Bugonia’ premiere on day 2 of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 28, 2025.

Photo Credit: Anna Maria Tinghino/Future Image/Cover Images

Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts attend the red carpet film ‘Jay Kelly’ on day 2 of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 28, 2025.

Photo Credit: Anna Maria Tinghino/Future Image/Cover Images

Laura Dern attends the red carpet film ‘Jay Kelly’ on day 2 of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 28, 2025.

Photo Credit: Anna Maria Tinghino/Future Image/Cover Images

George Clooney and Amal Clooney attend the red carpet film ‘Jay Kelly’ on day 2 of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 28, 2025.

Photo Credit: Anna Maria Tinghino/Future Image/Cover Images

Noah LaLonde and Ashby Gentry at the New York photocall of ‘My Life with the Walter Boys’ at the Netflix’s office on August 27, 2025.

Photo Credit: mpi099/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Ayo Edebiri arrives at the ‘After The Hunt’ red carpet premiere on evening 3 of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025 on August 29, 2025.

Photo Credit: Manuele Mangiarotti/IPA/INSTARimages

Chloë Sevigny arrives at the ‘After The Hunt’ red carpet premiere on evening 3 of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025 on August 29, 2025.

Photo Credit: Manuele Mangiarotti/IPA/INSTARimages

Julia Roberts arrives at the ‘After The Hunt’ red carpet premiere on evening 3 of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025 on August 29, 2025.

Photo Credit: IPA/INSTARimages

Andrew Garfield arrives at the ‘After The Hunt’ red carpet premiere on evening 3 of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025 on August 29, 2025.

Photo Credit: Manuele Mangiarotti/IPA/INSTARimages

Carlos Alcaraz Vs Mattia Bellucci on Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 27, 2025 in Flushing Queens at the US Open 2025.