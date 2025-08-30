Blake Lively denies sending subpoena to Megyn Kelly following claims she was ‘targeted’ by Lively

Blake Lively has issued a firm denial regarding claims that she served media personality Megyn Kelly with a subpoena in connection with her ongoing legal battle against It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni. The denial comes after Kelly publicly accused the actress of attempting to obtain confidential materials from her show.

Kelly revealed her allegations during a 14-minute segment on her SiriusXM podcast, claiming that Lively had targeted her with legal action. “Yes, she actually tried to get the confidential and proprietary materials my team and I used for any and all stories about her, because Blake Lively was unable to fathom that yours truly had developed a genuine revulsion toward her on my own,” Kelly stated during the broadcast.

Blake Lively attends a screening of ‘Another Simple Favour’ at the Ham Yard Hotel, in London on April 15, 2025. Photo Credit: Ian West/PA Images/INSTARimages

However, representatives for Lively quickly refuted these claims with a direct statement. “At no point in this litigation has Ms. Lively served a subpoena on Megyn Kelly,” a spokesperson for the actress told media outlets. The denial appears to challenge Kelly’s characterization of events surrounding the high-profile legal dispute.

The situation involves more complexity than initially apparent. While Lively’s team maintains they never directly subpoenaed Kelly or her show, they did subpoena Red Seat Ventures, which has provided sales support, production, distribution, and marketing branding and sales services for content creators like Kelly and other media personalities. This distinction forms the basis of the apparent disagreement between the two parties.

Megyn Kelly at arrivals for Variety’s Power Of Women: New York Presented By Lifetime, Cipriani 42nd Street, New York, NY April 8, 2016. Photo Credit: depositphotos.com

Kelly responded to the denial with additional criticism, maintaining her position. “She subpoenaed the company that until recently employed me and my show staff, asking for documents, communications, contracts etc. about her, Justin Baldoni and their lawsuit, specifically naming me and my show in the subpoena,” Kelly clarified in her statement.

The controversy stems from Lively’s sexual harassment and retaliation lawsuit against Baldoni, filed in December 2024. During her podcast appearance, Kelly referred to Lively as “another entitled, nasty, elitist, Hollywood snob” and suggested the actress was attempting to silence critics through legal intimidation.

MIRACLE MILE, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – NOVEMBER 02: Blake Lively arrives at the 13th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala 2024 presented by Gucci held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 2, 2024 in Miracle Mile, Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

Lively’s legal team emphasized that their actions represent standard litigation procedures. “Ms. Lively is continuing to pursue discovery in order to prove her case that Justin Baldoni, Jed Wallace, Melissa Nathan and the Wayfarer Parties’ retaliated against her for speaking up against the harassment she and others experienced on set,” they explained.

The case is scheduled to proceed to trial in federal court in New York on March 9, 2026. Meanwhile, both sides continue to engage in legal maneuvering as the discovery process unfolds. Kelly’s accusations represent the latest development in what has become an increasingly public and contentious legal battle between the Hollywood figures.