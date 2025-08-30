Benson Boone wows with cover of Adele’s ‘When We Were Young’

Benson Boone pulled off an impressive cover of Adele‘s “When We Were Young” during his concert in Columbus, Ohio, and the performance has completely captivated audiences worldwide (watch it below). The 23-year-old rising star delivered such a breathtaking rendition that many listeners initially questioned whether it was actually him singing or if it was a Milli Vanilli situation.

During his American Heart tour stop on August 25, Boone surprised concertgoers with an unexpected acoustic performance of the beloved 2015 ballad. Wearing a black vest and black pants, he soulfully belted out the melody with remarkable vocal control that left the audience completely mesmerized. The moment was captured on video by enthusiastic fans, and those clips quickly spread across social media platforms like wildfire.

Benson Boone at Mad Cool 2025 at the Iberdrola Music venue on June 11, 2025, in Madrid, Spain. Photo Credit: Ricardo Rubio/Europa Press/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

The viral sensation has dramatically shifted public perception of the young artist. The internet went from calling him an “industry plant” to “the best male popstar” in, like, 10 seconds, demonstrating just how powerfully his vocal performance resonated with critics and fans alike. Social media users flooded platforms with praise, with many admitting they had previously underestimated his genuine talent.

The 23-year-old Beautiful Things crooner gave a surprise performance of Adele’s 2015 hit song When We Were Young, showcasing his impressive vocal range and emotional depth. His interpretation maintained the original’s haunting beauty while adding his own unique artistic flair, proving his versatility as a performer beyond his chart-topping hits.

Benson Boone at the 2025 American Music Awards arrivals at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025. Photo Credit: Jeffrey Mayer/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

The cover has sparked widespread discussion about Boone’s vocal abilities, with commenters expressing amazement at his technical skill. Clips of the “Beautiful Things” singer performing the power ballad quickly went viral on social media, accumulating millions of views within days of the performance.

Music critics who previously questioned his authenticity as an artist have now been forced to acknowledge his undeniable talent. The performance serves as a powerful reminder that sometimes the most unexpected moments can completely transform an artist’s career trajectory and public perception in the most spectacular way possible.