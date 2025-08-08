Jewels Sparkles answers the Socialite Seven

Jewels Sparkles might shine bright on stage just like she did on season 17 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, but offstage, she’s just as dazzling – quirky, candid, and full of surprises.

In this edition of the Socialite Seven, Jewels, who will be bringing her sparkle to the Drag Queen Christmas Tour, dishes on everything from her Monster High doll obsession to her newfound gamer girl status. She opens up about pet peeves, superpower dreams, and the power of good advice in the chaos of sudden fame.

With humor, heart, and a hint of sparkle, Jewels proves that behind every glittering queen is a passionate collector, a devoted partner, and a fierce believer in staying grounded through it all.

What is your biggest pet peeve?

My biggest pet peeve is when people walk slow. Speed up! Where are we walking so slow? I hate walking behind someone who’s really taking their time or has no point or direction where they’re walking. I’m like, come on, we’ve got somewhere to be.

If you could wake up in the morning with a superpower or talent that you don’t already possess, what would it be?

Oh my God. I think it’d be really fierce to be invisible sometimes, like just be able to not have to get ready to go to the grocery store and just go to the grocery store and just take what I need – and I want to steal from the grocery store as an invisible person. I’m joking!

What are three things you can’t live without?

I can’t live without my toy collection. My little figurines, I just genuinely can’t live without them. I can’t live without my family, my boyfriend, my friends. Oh, what’s the third? I would say my phone. I can’t live without my phone. No. That sounds so terrible. I’m not going to say that. I can definitely live without that. My boyfriend’s pointing at stuff next to me, like things I can’t live without. Coffee. I can’t live without coffee. Without coffee. I’m literally so grumpy and so grouchy. I definitely need caffeine in the mornings, so I can’t live without that.

If you were going to write your autobiography, what would the title be?

Ah, the title would be “Ding. An Emotional and Powerful Journey Through the Sparkle of a Jewel in a World of Dust. How to Be a Diamond and When Things Get Hard, Just Know that Sparkles Will Always Happen.” And that’s the title. It’s a big title. It’s a mouthful.

What is your most prized possession?

Probably my first edition Draculaura Monster High doll. I have the very first one that was ever invented and ever created, and I’m a big Monster High fan. She is worth a lot of money, but I would never sell her. I love her so much. She’s in perfect condition, a 12-year-old doll, and she is just fabulously sitting in that box, racking up more money, I’m sure.

What would your fans be surprised to learn that you’re a fan of?

Oh my God. I’m very open about all the things. You know what? Oh, here’s a good one. I have been gaming lately. Whoever thought Jewels Sparkles would be a gamer… Jewels Sparkles didn’t think that. But now that I have more time on planes and I have a little extra money, I bought myself a Nintendo Switch and I feel like I am the ultimate gamer girl now. So, get into it.

What is the best piece of advice you’ve been given?

That’s a good question. I think getting on Drag Race and the aftermath of it is very overwhelming. You know, you’re introduced to the spotlight and it’s kind of instant, like overnight. People watch the episode and then you are all of a sudden like a superstar and it’s a little crazy and a little overwhelming and you get a lot of comments. Sometimes they’re really, really good. Sometimes they’re really, really bad.

Trinity the Tuck told me that you should not take any comments personally. The good ones should not feed your ego and the bad ones should not destroy your ego. They’re all the same. Every comment is the same. It’s a self-reflection of what the person is writing, it is a self-reflection of them. If they like you, it’s because you represent something in them that they like. If they don’t like you, you’re representing something in them that they don’t like. So, you should not take the good comments, they should not get to your head. The bad comments should not get to your head. Just let the comments be comments and you know, keep moving.

Tickets for A Drag Queen Christmas are available now at Drag Fans. Keep up with Jewels Sparkles on Instagram.