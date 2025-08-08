Celeb Snaps: Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Sam Nivola, Ana de Armas, Adam Demos, and more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.
Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson filming on the ’Happy Hour’ set in New York City on August 6, 2025.
Justin Bartha and Anna Camp at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Nuked’ at The Garland Hotel on August 7, 2025.
Anne Hathaway is seen on the set of ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ in New York City on August 7, 2025.
Ronan Farrow at the New York special screening of ‘It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley’ at The Angelika Film Centre on August 7, 2025.
Sienna Miller carried a Gucci Giglio tote bag in beige and brown GG Canvas and Gucci sunglasses on August 7, 2025 in London, England.
Mahershala Ali at the opening night of the 21st Annual Hollyshorts Film Festival at the Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, CA on August 7, 2025.
Finn Wolfhard attends Variety’s Power Of Young Hollywood, presented by Sandisk at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on August 07, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Julia Butters attends Variety’s Power Of Young Hollywood, presented by Sandisk at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on August 07, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Tyla attends Variety’s Power Of Young Hollywood, presented by Sandisk at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on August 07, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Alex Sampson attends Variety’s Power Of Young Hollywood, presented by Sandisk at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on August 07, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Mason Thames attends Variety’s Power Of Young Hollywood, presented by Sandisk at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on August 07, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Auli’i Cravalho attends Variety’s Power Of Young Hollywood, presented by Sandisk at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on August 07, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Harry Jowsey attends Variety’s Power Of Young Hollywood, presented by Sandisk at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on August 07, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Owen Thiele attends Variety’s Power Of Young Hollywood, presented by Sandisk at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on August 07, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
PinkPantheress attends Variety’s Power Of Young Hollywood, presented by Sandisk at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on August 07, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Joe Jonas was spotted wearing Scotch & Soda for his latest appearance, with his brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas, on The Tonight Show (August 8, 2025) with Jimmy Fallon! The musician paired the Scotch & Soda Double Breasted Linen Blend Blazer in Army Melange with the Otis Linen Blend Chino in Army Melange. Photo courtesy of Todd Owyoung.
Actor and Comedian David Spade performed a surprise drop-in set at The Stand Restaurant & Comedy Club’s main room.
Adam Demos at the opening night of the 21st Annual Hollyshorts Film Festival at the Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, CA on August 7, 2025.
Ana de Armas at the Japan premiere of the movie ‘From the World of John Wick: Ballerina’ in Roppongi Hills in Tokyo on August 7, 2025.
Sam Nivola attends Variety’s Power Of Young Hollywood, presented by Sandisk at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on August 07, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Nicholas Alexander Chavez attends Variety’s Power Of Young Hollywood, presented by Sandisk at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on August 07, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
