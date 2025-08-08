Celebrity

Celeb Snaps: Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Sam Nivola, Ana de Armas, Adam Demos, and more

Michael Prieve
No Comments
6 Min Read
Variety's Power Of Young Hollywood, Presented By Sandisk - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 07: Nicholas Alexander Chavez attends Variety's Power Of Young Hollywood, presented by Sandisk at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on August 07, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Variety via Getty Images)

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson filming on the ’Happy Hour’ set in New York City on August 6, 2025.

Filming On The ’Happy Hour’ Set In New York City
Photo Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

Justin Bartha and Anna Camp at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Nuked’ at The Garland Hotel on August 7, 2025.

Los Angeles premiere of 'Nuked'
Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

Anne Hathaway is seen on the set of ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ in New York City on August 7, 2025.

Instahottie 08072025
Instahottie: Personal Trainer and Model Lucas Sweeney
London Photocall For 'The Inheritance'
Celeb Snaps: Billy Ray Cyrus, Elizabeth Hurley, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, Tyler the Creator, and more
Anne Hathaway Filming On ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ Set In New York City
Photo Credit: Jason Howard/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Ronan Farrow at the New York special screening of ‘It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley’ at The Angelika Film Centre on August 7, 2025.

New York Special Screening Of 'It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley'
Photo Credit: Dave Allocca/Starpix/INSTARimages

Sienna Miller carried a Gucci Giglio tote bag in beige and brown GG Canvas and Gucci sunglasses on August 7, 2025 in London, England.

Sienna Miller
Photo Courtesy of Getty Images

Mahershala Ali at the opening night of the 21st Annual Hollyshorts Film Festival at the Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, CA on August 7, 2025.

21st Annual Hollyshorts Film Festival - Opening Night
Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Finn Wolfhard attends Variety’s Power Of Young Hollywood, presented by Sandisk at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on August 07, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Variety's Power Of Young Hollywood, Presented By Sandisk - Arrivals
Photo by Amy Sussman/Variety via Getty Images

Julia Butters attends Variety’s Power Of Young Hollywood, presented by Sandisk at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on August 07, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Mariah Carey Performs At Brighton Pride On The Park
Celeb Snaps: Mariah Carey, Rihanna, Halsey, Gabriel Basso, and more
Male Model Monday 08042025
Male Model Monday: Josh Miln, Juan Betancourt, Daniel Garcia, and more
Variety's Power Of Young Hollywood, Presented By Sandisk - Arrivals
Photo by Amy Sussman/Variety via Getty Images

Tyla attends Variety’s Power Of Young Hollywood, presented by Sandisk at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on August 07, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Variety's Power Of Young Hollywood, Presented By Sandisk - Arrivals
Photo by Phillip Faraone/Variety via Getty Images

Alex Sampson attends Variety’s Power Of Young Hollywood, presented by Sandisk at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on August 07, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Variety's Power Of Young Hollywood, Presented By Sandisk - Arrivals
Photo by Phillip Faraone/Variety via Getty Images

Mason Thames attends Variety’s Power Of Young Hollywood, presented by Sandisk at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on August 07, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Variety's Power Of Young Hollywood, Presented By Sandisk - Arrivals
Photo by Amy Sussman/Variety via Getty Images

Auli’i Cravalho attends Variety’s Power Of Young Hollywood, presented by Sandisk at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on August 07, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Variety's Power Of Young Hollywood, Presented By Sandisk - Arrivals
Photo by Amy Sussman/Variety via Getty Images

Harry Jowsey attends Variety’s Power Of Young Hollywood, presented by Sandisk at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on August 07, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Insta Snaps 08032025
Orville Peck, Rowoon, Brandon Sklenar, Bruno Alcantara, and more Insta Snaps
Sam Heughan, Joy Sunday, Manny Jacinto
The 10 Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week: Sam Heughan, Joy Sunday, Manny Jacinto, and more
Variety's Power Of Young Hollywood, Presented By Sandisk - Arrivals
Photo by Phillip Faraone/Variety via Getty Images

Owen Thiele attends Variety’s Power Of Young Hollywood, presented by Sandisk at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on August 07, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Variety's Power Of Young Hollywood, Presented By Sandisk - Arrivals
Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Variety via Getty Images

PinkPantheress attends Variety’s Power Of Young Hollywood, presented by Sandisk at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on August 07, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Variety's Power Of Young Hollywood, Presented By Sandisk - Arrivals
Photo by Phillip Faraone/Variety via Getty Images

Joe Jonas was spotted wearing Scotch & Soda for his latest appearance, with his brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas, on The Tonight Show (August 8, 2025) with Jimmy Fallon! The musician paired the Scotch & Soda Double Breasted Linen Blend Blazer in Army Melange with the Otis Linen Blend Chino in Army Melange. Photo courtesy of Todd Owyoung.

Joe Jonas
Photo courtesy of Todd Owyoung.
Joe Jonas
Photo courtesy of Todd Owyoung.

Actor and Comedian David Spade performed a surprise drop-in set at The Stand Restaurant & Comedy Club’s main room.

David Spade
Photo Courtesy of The Stand

Adam Demos at the opening night of the 21st Annual Hollyshorts Film Festival at the Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, CA on August 7, 2025.

UK Premiere Of Disney's 'Freakier Friday'
Celeb Snaps: Manny Jacinto, Kamala Harris, Alden Ehrenreich, Luke Macfarlane, and more
Inststahottie 07302025
Instahottie: Male Model Joshua Lord
Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Ana de Armas at the Japan premiere of the movie ‘From the World of John Wick: Ballerina’ in Roppongi Hills in Tokyo on August 7, 2025.

Photo Credit: Kento Nara/Future Image/Cover Images

Sam Nivola attends Variety’s Power Of Young Hollywood, presented by Sandisk at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on August 07, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Variety's Power Of Young Hollywood, Presented By Sandisk - Arrivals
Photo by Amy Sussman/Variety via Getty Images

Nicholas Alexander Chavez attends Variety’s Power Of Young Hollywood, presented by Sandisk at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on August 07, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Variety's Power Of Young Hollywood, Presented By Sandisk - Arrivals
Photo by Amy Sussman/Variety via Getty Images

