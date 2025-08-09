Andy Cohen rebukes Martina Navratilova’s anti-surrogacy stance on air

In a recent and candid exchange that has captivated both gossip and social commentary circles, Andy Cohen publicly challenged Martina Navratilova’s controversial statements regarding surrogacy, labeling them “ill‑informed and dumb.”

The remark came during a heated segment on Cohen’s SiriusXM show, Andy Cohen Live, where he refused to mince words about the former tennis legend’s stance. He firmly stated that her now‑deleted social media post, declaring “surrogacy is just wrong. Sometimes you can’t have it all,” was both misguided and damaging, especially to families reliant on assisted reproductive technology.

“Well, here’s the deal, that’s just ill-informed and dumb. Basically, she’s uninformed on the issue, so I just think she’s not informed. It’s a bad take. What can I tell you? She’s just wrong,” Cohen stated.

Moreover, Cohen’s perspective is deeply rooted in personal experience. As a father to two children born via gestational surrogacy, he not only lives the practice he defends but also played a vital role in helping legalize it in New York, culminating in the passage of the Child‑Parent Security Act.

Complicating the narrative further is the viewpoint of Julia Lemigova, Navratilova’s wife and Real Housewives of Miami star. On an episode of Watch What Happens Live, hosted by Cohen himself, Lemigova distanced herself from her wife’s viewpoint: “Martina and I share a bed, but we don’t share a brain,” she declared, underscoring her personal support for surrogacy and suggesting that Navratilova’s comments were taken out of context.

Nevertheless, Cohen remained unyielding. Despite Lemigova’s efforts to soften the blow, he emphasized that the original message was explicit and needed addressing. He plans to bring the topic up again at the upcoming Real Housewives of Miami reunion—though Navratilova herself will not attend.

This unfolding controversy shines a spotlight on broader societal debates around reproductive rights and LGBTQ+ family building. Accordingly, the clash between a celebrated media figure and a sports icon is not simply tabloid fodder—it’s emblematic of evolving conversations regarding choice, support, and the dignity of families born through modern reproductive methods.