Nicholas Alexander Chavez reacts to his I Know What You Did Last Summer scene being cut

Miu von Furstenberg
3 Min Read
Nicholas Alexander Chavez was originally part of the 2025 I Know What You Did Last Summer, but things didn’t go exactly as he (or fans) might’ve hoped.

First off, here’s what went down: director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson revealed that a scene featuring both Lola Tung and Nicholas Alexander Chavez was meant to open the film. But, after the editing room magic got to it, that scene—even though “fantastic,” in Robinson’s words—just didn’t fit with the rest of the story.

Now, what did Chavez himself say? Well, he humorously dodged the question about who he played: “That’s left to other people!”

“All I could think about was my time that I spent in Australia, which was hanging out with kangaroos, going on hot air balloon adventures over the plains at sunrise, going cherry picking with my girlfriend. That’s actually all I remember when I think about that movie,” Chavez added.

Celeb Snaps: Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Sam Nivola, Ana de Armas, Adam Demos, and more
Jennifer Love Hewitt and Sarah Michelle Gellar
Jennifer Love Hewitt has not spoken to Sarah Michelle Gellar since she was 18

You gotta love the quip—it’s low-key, good-humored, and classy. Even though fans didn’t get to see his scene, he took it in stride.

This whole situation sheds light on how unpredictable post-production can be. One minute, you’re filming a pivotal opening sequence; the next, it’s sitting on the cutting-room floor. And yet, seeing that both Robinson and Chavez handled this with grace and professionalism—well, that’s a win in itself.

Moreover, for Chávez—who has had a breakthrough with roles in the Ryan Murphy universe and beyond, including Monsters and Grotesquerie—this is just another twist in a career that’s clearly on the rise.

Even though his I Know What You Did Last Summer scene didn’t survive the edit, he remains enthusiastic and, as the comment suggests, perhaps hopeful he’ll get to “live to see another sequel.”

