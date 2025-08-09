Nicholas Alexander Chavez reacts to his I Know What You Did Last Summer scene being cut

Nicholas Alexander Chavez was originally part of the 2025 I Know What You Did Last Summer, but things didn’t go exactly as he (or fans) might’ve hoped.

First off, here’s what went down: director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson revealed that a scene featuring both Lola Tung and Nicholas Alexander Chavez was meant to open the film. But, after the editing room magic got to it, that scene—even though “fantastic,” in Robinson’s words—just didn’t fit with the rest of the story.

American actor Nicholas Alexander Chavez arrives at the Netflix FYSEE LA – ‘Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story’ ATAS (Academy of Television Arts and Sciences) Emmy FYC (For Your Consideration) Screening And Panel held at the Silver Screen Theater at the Pacific Design Center on May 20, 2025 in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. Photo credit: depositphotos.com

Now, what did Chavez himself say? Well, he humorously dodged the question about who he played: “That’s left to other people!”

“All I could think about was my time that I spent in Australia, which was hanging out with kangaroos, going on hot air balloon adventures over the plains at sunrise, going cherry picking with my girlfriend. That’s actually all I remember when I think about that movie,” Chavez added.

You gotta love the quip—it’s low-key, good-humored, and classy. Even though fans didn’t get to see his scene, he took it in stride.

Nicholas Alexander Chavez attends Variety’s Power Of Young Hollywood, presented by Sandisk at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on August 07, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Variety via Getty Images)

This whole situation sheds light on how unpredictable post-production can be. One minute, you’re filming a pivotal opening sequence; the next, it’s sitting on the cutting-room floor. And yet, seeing that both Robinson and Chavez handled this with grace and professionalism—well, that’s a win in itself.

Moreover, for Chávez—who has had a breakthrough with roles in the Ryan Murphy universe and beyond, including Monsters and Grotesquerie—this is just another twist in a career that’s clearly on the rise.

Even though his I Know What You Did Last Summer scene didn’t survive the edit, he remains enthusiastic and, as the comment suggests, perhaps hopeful he’ll get to “live to see another sequel.”