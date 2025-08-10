The 10 best dressed celebrities of the week: Owen Thiele, Jenna Ortega, Sam Nivola, and more

Are you curious to know who rocked the fashion scene this past week? Prepare for some serious style inspiration as we unveil the 10 Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week! We’ve got Owen Thiele, Jenna Ortega, Sam Nivola, and more!

These stars have set the fashion bar high, from red carpets to casual outings.

Get ready to be dazzled by their stylish outfits and flawless fashion sense! Now is the perfect moment to take notes and infuse your wardrobe with celebrity glamour.

Find out who made the 10 Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week list (featured in no particular order)!

Joy Sunday in Harbison Studio while out and about in New York City on August 6, 2025.

Photo Credit: Jason Howard/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Nicholas Alexander Chavez in Burberry at Variety’s Power Of Young Hollywood, presented by Sandisk at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on August 07, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo by Amy Sussman/Variety via Getty Images

Emma Thompson in Stella McCartney at the 78th Locarno International Film Festival ­- ‘The Dead of Winter’ photocall on August 8, 2025.

Photo Credit: Nick Zonna/IPA/INSTARimages

Finn Wolfhard in Valentino at Variety’s Power Of Young Hollywood, presented by Sandisk at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on August 07, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo by Amy Sussman/Variety via Getty Images

Catherine Zeta-Jones in Yanina Couture arriving at Good Morning America to talk about new season of Wednesday in New York on August 5, 2025.

Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Mason Thames in Louis Vuitton at Variety’s Power Of Young Hollywood, presented by Sandisk at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on August 07, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo by Amy Sussman/Variety via Getty Images

Emma Myers in Thom Browne while out and about in New York City on August 6, 2025.

Photo Credit: Jason Howard/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Sam Nivola in Dior Men at Variety’s Power Of Young Hollywood, presented by Sandisk at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on August 07, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo by Amy Sussman/Variety via Getty Images

Jenna Ortega in Willy Chavarria while arriving at ‘Good Morning America’ to talk about new season of ‘Wednesday’ in New York City on August 4, 2025.

Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Owen Thiele in Gucci at Variety’s Power Of Young Hollywood, presented by Sandisk at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on August 07, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Variety via Getty Images