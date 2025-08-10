Chad Michael Murray recalls losing 50% of his blood in a near-death experience

In a recent and deeply personal interview on the Great Company podcast, actor Chad Michael Murray shared a terrifying, near-death experience he endured as a teenager. The One Tree Hill alum, now 43, recounted a medical crisis at the age of 15 that led to a two-and-a-half-month hospital stay, multiple surgeries, and the loss of a staggering 50% of his blood.

Murray, who was a physically fit teenager at the time, revealed that his intestines had become twisted, causing severe internal bleeding. Because of his tight abdominal muscles, doctors initially struggled to diagnose the problem. This delayed diagnosis proved to be critical, as the actor’s condition deteriorated rapidly. As he drifted in and out of consciousness, his family was faced with a devastating reality.

Chad Michael Murray attending the UK premiere of Disney’s ‘Freakier Friday’ at the Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square on July 31, 2025. Photo Julie Edwards/Future Image/Cover Images

He recalls a particularly harrowing moment, stating, “I just remember seeing my father, the weakest I’d ever seen him, and a priest at the end of my bed. They’re talking about last rites and all that stuff, and [the nurse, Sandy] gave me a blood transfusion to save my life.” This life-saving act of a nurse, whom Murray says he will never forget, was a turning point. However, the ordeal was far from over.

The internal bleeding caused his organs to begin shutting down, necessitating a second surgery to “clean everything up” after his body had time to heal. The physical toll was immense, as he dropped from 180 pounds to a frail 118 pounds. Upon his release from the hospital, the sight of his own reflection was shocking. “I was a skeleton when I got out,” he said. “I remember looking in the mirror the first time going, ‘Who is that?’ Like, I cried. I couldn’t believe that I was looking back at that guy.”

Chad Michael Murray at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Freakier Friday’ at El Capitan Theatre on July 22, 2025.

Ultimately, the difficult experience helped shape the person he is today. It strengthened his bond with his father, who raised five children on his own and was by his side every day in the hospital. Furthermore, Murray’s time in the hospital, watching movies and TV shows, solidified his desire to become an actor and “give people something to smile about.”

You can catch Chad Michael Murray in Freakier Friday, which is currently in theaters.