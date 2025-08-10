Brad Goreski, Renan Pacheco, Alex Di Giorgio, Joey Zauzig, and more Insta Snaps

In appreciation of these easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male stars and their hottest Instagram photos or videos from the past week.

This week, we have Brad Goreski, Renan Pacheco, Alex Di Giorgio, Joey Zauzig, and more hot celebrity Insta Snaps.

Yes, we know these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, momentarily, allow us to be a little superficial, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Check out the pics and videos!

Check out the pics and videos!

Bruno Alcantara tops it off with a hat.

Edward Granger hits the beach.

Sam Asghari flexes.

David Archuleta teases.

Trace Lehnhoff lounges.

Rafael L. Silva gets wet.

Cristiano Ronaldo is all about recovery.

Jesus Luz shares a message.

Tripping with André Lamoglia.

Joey Zauzig enjoys a summer night.

Alex Di Giorgio enjoys his travels.

Renan Pacheco looks back on summer.

Brad Goreski channels Magnum P.I.