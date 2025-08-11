Male Model Monday: Federico Massaro, Christian Hogue, Lucas Montilla, and more

Welcome to Socialite Life’s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for sizzling photos and videos of some very hot male models?

We feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly every week. This week, we bring you photos of and more!

Check out the Male Model Monday pics and videos!

A River Viiperi photo dump.

Adel Bouteldja takes a shower.

Jorge Diaz takes a mirror selfie.

Jesse Tyler Cronk is ripped.

Rolf Rodrigues is enjoying his vacation.

William Roepstorff selfies it in Barcelona.

Tyler James in Palm Springs.

Gavin Croghan and his pizza.

Antonio Medugno in Mallorca.

Pau Aresté licks it.

Lucas Montilla takes a trip.

Christian Hogue for 2xist.

Federico Massaro is not pumping.