Eye Candy

Male Model Monday: Federico Massaro, Christian Hogue, Lucas Montilla, and more

Miu von Furstenberg
No Comments
2 Min Read

Welcome to Socialite Life’s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for sizzling photos and videos of some very hot male models?

We feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly every week. This week, we bring you photos of and more!

Check out the Male Model Monday pics and videos!

Read

Brad Goreski
Brad Goreski, Renan Pacheco, Alex Di Giorgio, Joey Zauzig, and more Insta Snaps
Chad Michael Murray
Chad Michael Murray recalls losing 50% of his blood in a near-death experience

A River Viiperi photo dump.

Adel Bouteldja takes a shower.

Jorge Diaz takes a mirror selfie.

Jesse Tyler Cronk is ripped.

Rolf Rodrigues is enjoying his vacation.

William Roepstorff selfies it in Barcelona.

Tyler James in Palm Springs.

Gavin Croghan and his pizza.

Antonio Medugno in Mallorca.

Pau Aresté licks it.

Lucas Montilla takes a trip.

Christian Hogue for 2xist.

Federico Massaro is not pumping.

Join the SL Community

Have an opinion on what you just read? Sign up to be a part of the Socialite Life community to post a comment, bookmark your favorite articles, topics, and contributors.

Sign Up Today
TAGGED:
Previous Article Brad Goreski Brad Goreski, Renan Pacheco, Alex Di Giorgio, Joey Zauzig, and more Insta Snaps
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
FOLLOW US
FEATURED AMAZON DEAL
Sale Gwyneth: The Biography
Gwyneth: The Biography
Amazon Prime
$30.99 $25.92
Buy on Amazon

Last update on 2025-08-10 / Affiliate links / Images from Amazon Product Advertising API

READ MORE

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x