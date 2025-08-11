Quick Drag

Quick Drag: Morphine Love Dion’s Dollar Store Mug

Christine Fitzgerald
YouTube video

Drag Race season 16 Morphine Love Dion takes a break from her Werq the World performance duties to give us a life update and show us if cosmetics from the Dollar Tree are any good.  

After spending $62 on everything a queen needs to create a face – from toner mist to foundation to contour (and a few snacks to boot), Morphine recreates her signature mug.

Can this Miami queen prove that beauty on a budget is a thing? 

FULL FACE USING ONLY DOLLAR TREE MAKEUP

