Jamie Dornan strips down for Diet Coke

In a delightfully cheeky twist, Jamie Dornan has just taken the “Diet Coke break” into refreshingly new territory. Already known for effortlessly captivating our screens, Dornan has now traded in scripted drama for an equally dramatic reveal—yes, he goes shirtless.

As part of the latest “This Is My Taste” campaign, Dornan turns up the charm with a Diet Coke in hand and, shortly thereafter, his shirt peeled away. It’s both playful and bold, embodying the brand’s spirited legacy of unforgettable “Diet Coke break” moments.

Screenshot via YouTube

Dornan, known for his roles in Fifty Shades of Grey and other notable films and TV shows such as The Tourist, has always been a figure of intrigue. In this latest campaign, he flaunts his chiseled body in grey swim trunks. As he enjoys a refreshing can of Diet Coke, the ad captures the essence of taking a break and indulging in personal preferences.

One of the campaign’s standout features is the concept of the “eight-minute break.” Dornan humorously reveals that the average Diet Coke break lasts just eight minutes, a brief yet significant time to reconnect with oneself. This clever messaging resonates with the audience, inviting them to embrace their own unique tastes during these fleeting moments of respite.

Screenshot via YouTube

The ad takes viewers on a whimsical journey as Dornan dives into open water, showcasing not just his physical prowess but also a sense of adventure. Throughout his aquatic escapade, he encounters a variety of colorful characters, including an eccentric birdwatcher and a lively brass band. This playful narrative reinforces the idea that taking a break can lead to unexpected and delightful experiences.

Dornan’s return as the face of Diet Coke is not just about showcasing his physique; it’s about promoting a message of individuality and self-acceptance. The actor has expressed his enthusiasm for cold-water swimming, a trend that has gained popularity in recent years. By sharing his passion, he encourages others to explore their interests and embrace what makes them unique.

Check out Jamie’s previous Diet Coke campaign below.