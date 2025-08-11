Cruising with Class: Mrs. Kasha Davis sets sail for fun, family, and fabulousness on Drag Me to Sea

Pack your bags, grab your lashes, and get ready to set sail with one of drag’s most delightful dames. Season seven queen Mrs. Kasha Davis hosts the Drag Me to Sea cruise, which sails from Los Angeles from March 8-15, 2026. The cruise brings together fifteen world-class, world-famous drag queens for an experience like no other, ocean breezes and over-the-top performances for the ultimate voyage of queer joy.

Sailing on the Norwegian Bliss, the cruise makes ports of call in the stunning destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Cabo San Lucas, and Mazatlan. Each stop promises its own brand of excitement and adventure, all accompanied by the unmatched charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent of the queens onboard.

With her signature mix of warmth, wit, and show-stopping talent, Kasha is ready to bring some good old-fashioned fun to the high seas while serving looks, laughs, and maybe even a life lesson or two along the way. Whether she’s hosting bingo in pearls or belting out cabaret classics under the stars, you can count on Mrs. Kasha Davis to make your cruise experience feel like home.

We caught up with Mrs. Kasha Davis, the queen of kindness, before boarding to talk about what fans can expect from Drag Me to Sea, how she stays grounded on a floating stage, and what makes drag on the ocean extra magical.

Photo courtesy of Drag Me to Sea

Why did you want to be a part of the Drag Me to Sea cruise?

Well, I’ll tell you what, I have a new business partner, Tim Evanicki and, of course now, his husband. He approached myself and my husband and said, why not do a drag cruise? We had just started forming our business and at first I was like, oh, I don’t know. It’s been so long since I’ve seen anybody do those and then I started thinking, well, wait a minute. I get to choose who entertains on this ship with us and I get to bring together people that I’ve admired for so long and that really started to get exciting. The fact that it’s a special group of performers and essentially an intimate group of guests, that started to get me really jazzed up about doing it.

What excites you the most about bringing drag to the open sea?

Well, I’ll tell you what. There’s a couple of us who probably want to push each other overboard, but that’s not going to happen. You know…drag queens. No, I’ve got some of my drag family on this cruise, like Aggy Dune and Ambrosia Salad, and of course, Darienne Lake and Carmen Adore. These are people that I’ve worked with in Rochester for years.

We have been doing our brunches and our shows here and then I started to think who are some of the people that have inspired me? You know, they don’t just do drag. They aren’t all Drag Race celebrities. They are legends within the drag world and they always have a nice message through their humor and through their performing. So, I thought well, I wasn’t really foreseeing the future but now is a perfect time for us to get together and to have that opportunity to laugh and feel that positivity.

What can people on the cruise expect – theme nights, surprise, performances, cabaret?

Yes, definitely. There’s bingo, there’s theme nights. There’s going to be caftan opportunities. We’ll have opportunities for the guests to get involved. There’s a comedy night. I am actually turning 55 as we’re on the cruise, so in the wonderful world of drag, we’re going have a roast. And so, at first I was like, is this a good idea? Because these are some of the sassiest people and a lot of them know a lot about me. That’s going to be a lot of fun. We’ve got singers and we’ve got storytellers and certainly comedians and the guests will have the opportunity to get involved because there will be themed shows and opportunities. We’re going to make the rest of the ship jealous.

Photo courtesy of Drag Me to Sea

What is the biggest challenge – or joy – about performing on a cruise ship?

Oh gosh. Well, let’s say this, the joy first. I’m somebody who gravitates to the positive. The joy is that we really get to know the people that are joining us. I have some friends that I met that live in the UK that went on the cruise that I was on, and I’m still in touch with them and I’m talking, this is exactly 10 years ago. You make these friendships because you have the common interest in drag and you have the common interest in being an ally to the LGBTQ+ community, or it’s somebody who just simply enjoys drag or even a drag artist themselves, so you have that.

Now, the obstacle is…you know, everyone’s on a cruise ship and it’s really about excess. There’s all the drinking and all that – and wrangling drag queens is always a challenge. You know, when people get sidetracked by a sparkly thing, at least we know they’re on the ship – but they’ll have the opportunity as they make their way to the show, as they finish the show and go to maybe the lounges, et cetera. They’ll have that opportunity for the post-show show, as I call it. So, you get to have them continuing on with their comedy and just enjoying themselves. But they’ll be there with the guests as well.

Do you pack differently for a cruise? How many wigs do you bring?

I will be working with Tim and my husband Steve on the itinerary in terms of what shows I’m doing and I’ll be hosting most everything. What I try to do when it’s something to this extreme with that many shows, I’ll probably stick with being a brunette the whole time so I’ll be able to have two or probably three wigs that can get exchanged because I have giant pink wigs and purple wigs. I’m an older school style, so I like to nod to the retro and a little bit of seeing the 1950s and sixties. This stuff is like artwork and so to carry it, they need, you know, several of their own suitcases. It’s interesting when you try to finagle how you’re going to pack for it. The good news is, though, as Ed when I’m on the ship, all I need is my swimsuit and a t-shirt so I’ll be fine.

You mentioned the folks from the UK, but since the Drag Me to Sea cruise attracts fans from around the world, what is it like to perform for such a diverse audience?

Oh my gosh. You know, I think that the people that are entertained by drag are just some of the most welcoming, warm people. We have some people from the UK coming. We have some people from New Zealand attending. I was just there a couple months ago performing and we sold a few cruises for some of the guests there.

It’s so exciting that we have got people coming from around the world and they have that common interest in the drag, they have the common interest in self-expression. And it’s also fun to have just the different drag queens come together because if you’re not learning, you’re not living.

So, it’s always fun with the queens themselves to kind of like figure out, oh, this is what works for you. Maybe this is something that I can kind of adapt into what I do and the fans themselves are always so encouraging and enthusiastic, really no matter where I’ve gone so I’m excited for them to be there.

Photo courtesy of Drag Me to Sea

You’ve long talked about your sobriety and like the importance of being kind. How do you bring those messages into the cruise?

Well, I’ll tell you what, the last cruise that I did was when I was first on my sobriety journey and they had meetings on the ship. I’m at the point where I recognize that for me it is something that I have a daily kind of ritual of things I go through. So, for me, I’m excited for everybody to have a good time. My husband drinks, there are other people in my circle that definitely still drink. I don’t expect people to follow my lead, but who knows if there’s some other people who are looking for that community, that makes me happy.

And kindness is something…you know, it’s interesting. My catchphrase went from “there’s always time for a cocktail” to “there’s always time for kindness.” Well, some people said to me, you should change it to “there’s always time for a mocktail.”

I was like, get out of here. No, that’s just a stick in the mud. Yeah. I don’t want to do that. Not that I don’t like mocktails, but I thought, what could we all use? Back when I was drinking, I thought we could all use a drink, but now I’m like, we could all use a dose of kindness and it’s something that I need to be conscious of because sometimes I don’t gravitate towards being kind and I need to remind myself, so this makes me just hold myself accountable and make sure that we pause and act in the spirit of kindness. To me it’s a conscious thing. It’s almost like meditation. It’s almost like just being mindful and I think even though you’re on a cruise and you’re kind of letting go, it’s important to have those as examples as well too.

Oh, I was going to ask you about your perfect cruise mocktail.

Well, see, here’s the thing. I love a club soda with lime. Sometimes I’ll do a little splash of cranberry. I think a lot of people love a mocktail, and I shouldn’t have said that they’re a stick in the mud, but for me I feel like I almost feel like I’m cheating when I have a mocktail because sometimes they almost do taste like a cocktail and it’s not good for me personally. Some people, it doesn’t bother them at all. It’s just something that I’ve gravitated away from. But I do love a nice fresh club soda and for the, for the looky-loos who are wondering, if I’m having a drink, it looks like a gin and tonic so they leave me alone.

Now I have another cruise related question that is just for fun. If you could cast your ideal episode of The Love Boat, who would you want to be the guest stars?

Oh my gosh. Well, I think, you know, the ultimate, we’d have to have Ru and Michelle as guest stars from RuPaul’s Drag Race because they would bring the fabulosity and the sassiness. We definitely need Delta Work from RuPaul’s Drag Race because she said no to this cruise because she said she’s over cruises and she just doesn’t want to do them anymore for whatever personal reason. And maybe she’s just been on too many, but she can talk about anything and she is just a person that I just love to have around who just likes to watch others and definitely is a great people watcher.

Bianca Del Rio I think would be great. I see she’s been doing a couple of cruises. We might even see if we can get her to at least attend our cruise. You just never know who we can get going on this. And let’s see, I’d love my whole family to go. We’re bringing our daughters because it’s going to become one of our family vacations, and so I always like family to go because to me, a cruise is an ultimate vacation because you can do whatever you want. You have the opportunity to be as involved with things as you’d like – or if you just want to go and have a massage and have a quiet time on your corner of the balcony, it’s fine. You have those options and I think that that is one of my favorite things about cruising is that you get that chance to do whatever you want.

Photo courtesy of Drag Me to Sea

Do you have a favorite destination that you’ve traveled to?

Well, so New Zealand and Australia were not in the financial plan for my husband and I when I first got cast on Drag Race. And I’ve been to Australia multiple times and the one time in New Zealand. What a dream. My favorite has still remains going to the UK. There’s a degree of familiarity to the fact of, you know, look seeming like our, s new England states, and then just, there’s just enough in difference in of, of culture and the art there, and I just, I really do enjoy it. We had a wonderful opportunity. We just got invited to perform in Germany in September, so that’s on the bucket list. I can’t believe that’s happening. And it’s a wonderful organization where I get to help raise funds so that children can have access to service animals. That really just warms my heart. And it’s going to be a fun evening there and the gentleman from Alphaville who sings “Forever Young” is also going to be performing there.

It’s such a gift to have been cast on Drag Race and now to have this opportunity to have a message and to be able to bring events like this together and to participate in events that are similarly organized around the world.

You’ve been a Drag Race superstar, a musical artist, the subject of your own documentary. What else are you hoping to add to your already impressive resume?

Ah, well, thank you very much. That’s very kind. I am working on my fourth children’s book with an author that I love, and her name is Susan Verde and she does a series of children’s books that are just my favorites. Her illustrator is Peter Reynolds. Hopefully we can get him as well. So that is something. And I guess two things I’ll say. Our children’s television show, we’re still in the process of finding a place for that. Imagination Station is on YouTube but we may tweak how we present it. We’d love to bring drag for all ages on TV or streaming.

I have to admit, the biggest thing that I’m really looking forward to is being a grandparent. So, if our kids can get going on that…you know, being a grandparent with my husband and his ex-wife and her husband. It just makes Christmas better.

The Drag Me to Sea cruise sets sail on March 8, 2026. Keep up with Mrs. Kasha Davis on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and on her website.