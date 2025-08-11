Wednesday’s Hunter Doohan on missing Lady Gaga: ‘It might be a hate crime’

Nowadays, when you watch Wednesday and hear buzz about Lady Gaga’s upcoming cameo, you might imagine the excitement ricocheting across the set.

Yet, for Hunter Doohan, who plays Tyler/Hyde, that thrill came with a side of playful disappointment. In a recent, light-hearted interview, Doohan reflected on missing his chance to meet Gaga—and he didn’t hold back. “I’m the one gay guy on the show, and I didn’t get to meet Gaga,” he told Marc Malkin on Just for Variety. “It might be a hate crime.” And then, with a laugh, he added, “This is bullsh*t.”

Photo Credit: Netflix

So, what’s going on behind the scenes of Wednesday’s second season? Well, Gaga’s cameo wasn’t part of the first batch of episodes released on August 6, 2025—but fans are already buzzing for part two, arriving September 3. Gaga filmed her scenes in Ireland, reportedly only alongside Jenna Ortega, which means Doohan never had a chance to cross paths with her on set.

Wednesday. Hunter Doohan as Tyler in episode 204 of Wednesday. Photo Credit: Helen Sloan/Netflix © 2025

Even though he missed out on meeting Lady Gaga, Doohan’s own arc is heating up—he teased major twists in Tyler’s trajectory and hinted that there’s “so much more to come about the big mysteries of the season.”

And honestly, while it’s funny that he joked his lack of a meet-and-greet felt like a “hate crime,” it also shows just how excited he was to work with such an icon. That kind of enthusiasm? Totally relatable.

Hunter Doohan at the Paris Fashion Week – Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 – Yves Saint Laurent Photocall on June 24, 2025. Photo Credit: Aurore Marechal/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

In the end, it all reads like a scene from Wednesday itself: quirky, heartfelt, and full of unexpected turns. And while Doohan didn’t commit a crime, his bold humor made for headline-worthy content.