Jennifer Aniston says she mourned Matthew Perry for a ‘long time’ before his death

Jennifer Aniston has recently shared heartbreaking details about her relationship with late co-star Matthew Perry, revealing that she and the Friends cast had been “mourning” him for a “long time” before his death. The beloved actor, who was 54, died in October 2023 from the acute effects of ketamine, a tragic end to his decades-long battle with drug addiction.

Aniston, who played Rachel Green opposite Perry’s Chandler Bing, spoke to Vanity Fair about the difficult period. She reflected on the collective effort the cast made to support their friend, stating, “We did everything we could when we could.”

However, the reality of Perry’s struggle was a heavy weight they all carried. The actor had been candid about his addiction in his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, where he chronicled his many relapses and near-death experiences.

Therefore, Aniston’s words convey a deep sense of empathetic sorrow and understanding. She explained that watching him fight his battle with drug addiction was “a really hard one for him to fight.” This prolonged struggle, she says, made it feel as though the mourning process had already begun.

Ultimately, Aniston expressed a sense of peace for her friend, saying, “But it almost felt like we’d been mourning Matthew for a long time because his battle with that disease was a really hard one for him to fight. As hard as it was for all of us and for the fans, there’s a part of me that thinks this is better. I’m glad he’s out of that pain.”

This sentiment suggests a profound compassion for a man who endured so much private pain, even as he brought joy to millions. It also highlights the deep bond that existed between the Friends cast, a chosen family that stood by one another through both triumph and tragedy.