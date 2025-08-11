Celebrity

Celeb Snaps: Helen Mirren, Radio Man, Jessica Alba, Ashton Kutcher, and more

Helen Mirren Out In New York City
Pretty in pink Helen Mirren returns to her hotel after appearing on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' Featuring: Helen Mirren, Radio Man Where: New York City, New York, United States When: 11 Aug 2025 Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

John Cena filming on ‘Little Brother’ set In New York City on August 10, 2025.

John Cena Filming On 'Little Brother' Set In New York City
Photo Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

Derek Hough and Julianne Hough promote ‘Dancing with the Stars’ at ‘Good Morning America’ on August 11, 2025.

Celebrities At The 'Good Morning America' Show Studios
Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

On Saturday, August 9, actor Ross Butler was spotted enjoying a night out at Zouk Nightclub inside Resorts World Las Vegas. Butler joined friends on the exclusive stage table as a guest of Zouk’s resident DJ, Illenium. The group enjoyed Illenium’s dynamic set, with Ross taking in the high-energy crowd and the party atmosphere.

Ross Butler
Photo Credit: Zouk Nightclub

Christie Brinkley at East Hampton Library’s 21st annual authors night benefit on August 9, 2025.

East Hampton Library’s 21st Annual Authors Night Benefit
Photo Credit: Iris Zimmerman/INSTARimages

Emma Thompson receives the Leopard Club Award for Lifetime Achievement at the Locarno Film Festival 2025 on August 8, 2025.

East Hampton Library’s 21st Annual Authors Night Benefit
Photo Credit: Iris Zimmerman/INSTARimages

From the Emerald City to Universal Studios Hollywood – Wicked actress Marissa Bode shares a spellbinding moment with Elphaba at Universal Studios Hollywood on August 9, 2025.

Marissa Bode
Photo Credit: Hamilton Pytluk / Universal Studios Hollywood

Emma Thompson receives the Leopard Club Award for Lifetime Achievement at the Locarno Film Festival 2025 on August 8, 2025.

 78th Locarno International Film Festival ­- 'The Dead Of Winter' Screening
Photo Credit: Nick Zonna/IPA/INSTARimages

Actor Al Pacino spotted out and about in Los Angeles on August 8, 2025.

Al Pacino spotted out in Los Angeles
Photo Credit: BG002/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Honorary Degree Recipient Viola Davis speaks onstage during AFI’s Conservatory Commencement at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 08, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

AFI Conservatory Commencement 2025
Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for AFI

Viola Davis attends AFI’s Conservatory Commencement at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 08, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

AFI Conservatory Commencement 2025
Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for AFI

Ashton Kutcher spotted out and about in Los Angeles on August 8, 2025.

Ashton Kutcher spotted out in Los Angeles
Photo Credit: DUTCH/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Jessica Alba leaving to go to the ‘Today’ Show to talk about show ‘Honest Renovations’ in New York on August 11, 2025.

Jessica Alba Heads To The 'Today Show'
Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Helen Mirren posing with Radio Man when returning to her hotel after appearing on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ on August 10, 2025.

Helen Mirren Out In New York City
Photo Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages

