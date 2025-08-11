Celeb Snaps: Helen Mirren, Radio Man, Jessica Alba, Ashton Kutcher, and more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.
John Cena filming on ‘Little Brother’ set In New York City on August 10, 2025.
Derek Hough and Julianne Hough promote ‘Dancing with the Stars’ at ‘Good Morning America’ on August 11, 2025.
On Saturday, August 9, actor Ross Butler was spotted enjoying a night out at Zouk Nightclub inside Resorts World Las Vegas. Butler joined friends on the exclusive stage table as a guest of Zouk’s resident DJ, Illenium. The group enjoyed Illenium’s dynamic set, with Ross taking in the high-energy crowd and the party atmosphere.
Christie Brinkley at East Hampton Library’s 21st annual authors night benefit on August 9, 2025.
Emma Thompson receives the Leopard Club Award for Lifetime Achievement at the Locarno Film Festival 2025 on August 8, 2025.
From the Emerald City to Universal Studios Hollywood – Wicked actress Marissa Bode shares a spellbinding moment with Elphaba at Universal Studios Hollywood on August 9, 2025.
Actor Al Pacino spotted out and about in Los Angeles on August 8, 2025.
Honorary Degree Recipient Viola Davis speaks onstage during AFI’s Conservatory Commencement at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 08, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Viola Davis attends AFI’s Conservatory Commencement at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 08, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Ashton Kutcher spotted out and about in Los Angeles on August 8, 2025.
Jessica Alba leaving to go to the ‘Today’ Show to talk about show ‘Honest Renovations’ in New York on August 11, 2025.
Helen Mirren posing with Radio Man when returning to her hotel after appearing on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ on August 10, 2025.
