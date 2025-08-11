Celeb Snaps: Helen Mirren, Radio Man, Jessica Alba, Ashton Kutcher, and more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

John Cena filming on ‘Little Brother’ set In New York City on August 10, 2025.

Photo Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

Derek Hough and Julianne Hough promote ‘Dancing with the Stars’ at ‘Good Morning America’ on August 11, 2025.

Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

On Saturday, August 9, actor Ross Butler was spotted enjoying a night out at Zouk Nightclub inside Resorts World Las Vegas. Butler joined friends on the exclusive stage table as a guest of Zouk’s resident DJ, Illenium. The group enjoyed Illenium’s dynamic set, with Ross taking in the high-energy crowd and the party atmosphere.

Photo Credit: Zouk Nightclub

Christie Brinkley at East Hampton Library’s 21st annual authors night benefit on August 9, 2025.

Photo Credit: Iris Zimmerman/INSTARimages

Emma Thompson receives the Leopard Club Award for Lifetime Achievement at the Locarno Film Festival 2025 on August 8, 2025.

Photo Credit: Iris Zimmerman/INSTARimages

From the Emerald City to Universal Studios Hollywood – Wicked actress Marissa Bode shares a spellbinding moment with Elphaba at Universal Studios Hollywood on August 9, 2025.

Photo Credit: Hamilton Pytluk / Universal Studios Hollywood

Emma Thompson receives the Leopard Club Award for Lifetime Achievement at the Locarno Film Festival 2025 on August 8, 2025.

Photo Credit: Nick Zonna/IPA/INSTARimages

Actor Al Pacino spotted out and about in Los Angeles on August 8, 2025.

Photo Credit: BG002/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Honorary Degree Recipient Viola Davis speaks onstage during AFI’s Conservatory Commencement at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 08, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for AFI

Viola Davis attends AFI’s Conservatory Commencement at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 08, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for AFI

Ashton Kutcher spotted out and about in Los Angeles on August 8, 2025.

Photo Credit: DUTCH/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Jessica Alba leaving to go to the ‘Today’ Show to talk about show ‘Honest Renovations’ in New York on August 11, 2025.

Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Helen Mirren posing with Radio Man when returning to her hotel after appearing on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ on August 10, 2025.

Photo Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages