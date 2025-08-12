Quick Drag: Jimbo and Kelly Mantle Spill the Tea

All Star Jimbo is the latest guest on The Kelly Mantle Show. After another of her signature wild monologues, Kelly and Jimbo talk about strip clubs (and shout out the coolest one of all, Jumbo’s Clown Room in LA).
They discuss how they met, reactions to Jimbo’s huge boobs and his Drag Race All Stars 8 journey. Jimbo also reveals the Canadian artist he once had been an assistant for and a breakfast with Mama Ru that may or may not have happened. Jimbo also brings out some of her characters (Joan Rivers and Shirley Temple) and talks about the experience of throwing bologna at Mama Ru.
Do you want to know who Jimbo would love to collaborate with (and it would be a perfect match)? Watch and find out.
Jimbo Brings The Circus To The Kelly Mantle Show!
