Links

Link Love: And just like that…Jacob Elordi is single

Michael Prieve
No Comments
3 Min Read
Jacob Elordi
Photo by Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Welcome back to your essential weekly recap of the most important headlines! Whether you were too busy enjoying the summer sun or simply missed some news, we’ve got you covered. Dive into our roundup of the biggest and most talked-about moments in pop culture and current events that you need to know about right now.

Once again, love is dead. Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli have broken up after dating for nearly four years. [People]

Melania Trump was allegedly “very involved” with Jeffrey Epstein’s social circle. Does that come as a shock to anyone? [Celebitchy]

What in the what, Alicia Silverstone? [Go Fug Yourself]

Read

Variety's Power Of Young Hollywood, Presented By Sandisk - Arrivals
Celeb Snaps: Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Sam Nivola, Ana de Armas, Adam Demos, and more
Sydney Sweeney Los Angeles screening of 'Americana'
Trump on Sydney Sweeney jeans ad controversy: If she’s Republican, ‘I think her ad is fantastic’

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas are keeping their rumored romance private, and we couldn’t be more thrilled about that. We don’t need to see it. [Pajiba]

The sequel that you never asked for, Mel Gibson’s Passion of the Christ, will be split into two 2 parts, and released 40 Days apart in 2027. Lord help us. [People]

Leonardo DiCaprio has social media users raising their eyebrows after he was photographed boarding billionaire Jeff Bezos’ mega yacht. Why, dude? [HuffPost]

Brandi Glanville overdid it on the Nair on her face and severely burned herself. Girl, come on! [The Daily Mail]

Will this week’s The Gilded Age finale be in Spanish as well? [Entertainment Weekly]

Read

Sam Heughan, Joy Sunday, Manny Jacinto
The 10 Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week: Sam Heughan, Joy Sunday, Manny Jacinto, and more
Gwyneth: The Biography
Link Love: Gwyneth Paltrow is ‘furious’ over Amy Odell’s biography

Chimp Crazy star Tonia Haddix has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison after an investigation into the alleged death of her celebrity pet chimpanzee, Tonka. [Fox 2]

Nancy Mace is about to take South Carolina’s gubernatorial race into the gutter. [The New York Times]

With Bethenny Frankel out of the picture, Carole Radziwill has made her triumphant return to Bravo. [People]

Jesse Waters continues to be the biggest idiot on Fox News. [Mediaite]

Conor McGregor wants to be the next Donald Trump. [TMZ]

Read

Global Premiere Of 'Wednesday' Season Two
Celeb Snaps: Jenna Ortega, Alison Brie, Dave Franco, Pamela Anderson, and more
Los Angeles premiere of 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood'
Celeb Snaps: Sam Heughan, Chad Michael Murray, Harry Richardson, Ben Ahlers, and more

Not sure that people care about this anymore, but the MTV VMA nominations are out and Lady Gaga leads the list with 12! [Deadline]

Pamela Anderson broke her silence on the accusation that Meghan Markle ripped off her cooking show. [Page Six]

Stephen Colbert rips RFK Jr. a new one. [TMZ]

Emma Thompson told a very intriguing story at the Locarno Film Festival, where this year she is a guest of honor, that featured what she described as a creepy encounter with the 47th President, Donald Trump. [Deadline]

Join the SL Community

Have an opinion on what you just read? Sign up to be a part of the Socialite Life community to post a comment, bookmark your favorite articles, topics, and contributors.

Sign Up Today
TAGGED:
ByMichael Prieve
Follow:
Founder of Socialite Life.
Previous Article espresso machine deals 5 Amazon espresso machine deals you can’t miss from Gevi, Philips, Breville, and more
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
FOLLOW US
FEATURED AMAZON DEAL
Sale Gwyneth: The Biography
Gwyneth: The Biography
Amazon Prime
$30.99 $27.23
Buy on Amazon

Last update on 2025-08-08 / Affiliate links / Images from Amazon Product Advertising API

READ MORE

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x