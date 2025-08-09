Link Love: And just like that…Jacob Elordi is single

Welcome back to your essential weekly recap of the most important headlines! Whether you were too busy enjoying the summer sun or simply missed some news, we’ve got you covered. Dive into our roundup of the biggest and most talked-about moments in pop culture and current events that you need to know about right now.

Once again, love is dead. Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli have broken up after dating for nearly four years. [People]

Melania Trump was allegedly “very involved” with Jeffrey Epstein’s social circle. Does that come as a shock to anyone? [Celebitchy]

What in the what, Alicia Silverstone? [Go Fug Yourself]

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas are keeping their rumored romance private, and we couldn’t be more thrilled about that. We don’t need to see it. [Pajiba]

The sequel that you never asked for, Mel Gibson’s Passion of the Christ, will be split into two 2 parts, and released 40 Days apart in 2027. Lord help us. [People]

Leonardo DiCaprio has social media users raising their eyebrows after he was photographed boarding billionaire Jeff Bezos’ mega yacht. Why, dude? [HuffPost]

Brandi Glanville overdid it on the Nair on her face and severely burned herself. Girl, come on! [The Daily Mail]

Will this week’s The Gilded Age finale be in Spanish as well? [Entertainment Weekly]

Chimp Crazy star Tonia Haddix has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison after an investigation into the alleged death of her celebrity pet chimpanzee, Tonka. [Fox 2]

Nancy Mace is about to take South Carolina’s gubernatorial race into the gutter. [The New York Times]

With Bethenny Frankel out of the picture, Carole Radziwill has made her triumphant return to Bravo. [People]

Jesse Waters continues to be the biggest idiot on Fox News. [Mediaite]

Conor McGregor wants to be the next Donald Trump. [TMZ]

Not sure that people care about this anymore, but the MTV VMA nominations are out and Lady Gaga leads the list with 12! [Deadline]

Pamela Anderson broke her silence on the accusation that Meghan Markle ripped off her cooking show. [Page Six]

Stephen Colbert rips RFK Jr. a new one. [TMZ]

Emma Thompson told a very intriguing story at the Locarno Film Festival, where this year she is a guest of honor, that featured what she described as a creepy encounter with the 47th President, Donald Trump. [Deadline]

