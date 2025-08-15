Scream queens Anna Faris and Regina Hall return for Scary Movie reboot

Horror-comedy fans, grab your popcorn and your fake blood—Anna Faris and Regina Hall are officially making their triumphant return to the Scary Movie franchise. After years of fan petitions, nostalgic memes, and questionable parodies filling the void, the dynamic duo is back to bring the spoof magic that made them icons in the first place.

The reboot, announced by Paramount this week, promises to revive the outrageous, self-aware humor of the early 2000s hits, but with a fresh twist for today’s horror landscape. And honestly? The timing couldn’t be better. Between elevated horror, slasher revivals, and that one killer doll who dances on TikTok, the material is endless.

Regina Hall, Anna Faris, and Carmen Electra at the premiere of “Scary Movie 4”, held at Loews Lincoln Square in New York City on April 10, 2006. Photo Credit: Humberto Carreno/startraksphoto

In a joint statement to Deadline, Faris, 48, and Hall, 54, said, “We can’t wait to bring Brenda and Cindy back to life and be reunited with our great friends Keenen, Shawn and Marlon — three men we’d literally die for (in Brenda’s case, again.)”

The Scary Movie reboot will reportedly blend classic genre spoofs with jabs at newer hits like M3GAN, Barbarian, and Talk to Me. If history is any indication, nothing is safe from their comedic scalpel—expect jump scares, absurd deaths, and a whole lot of fourth-wall-breaking chaos.

SCARY MOVIE 3 (2003) Photo Credit: Cover Images

Fans have already lit up social media with excitement, some posting clips of their favorite Cindy and Brenda moments, while others are already quoting Hall’s infamous “Brenda, please!” scenes. If the internet buzz is any sign, this reboot might just be the comedy event horror fans didn’t know they desperately needed.

The film is slated to begin filming early next year, with a release date likely to drop right before spooky season—because what’s “scarier” than watching Anna Faris and Regina Hall roast your favorite horror flicks?