Scott Wolf breaks his silence on Ex Kelley Wolf’s ‘disturbing, false’ allegations against him

Scott Wolf, known for his long-running role on Party of Five, has broken his public silence for the first time since initiating divorce proceedings in June 2025. In an exclusive statement to People, the actor confronted what he described as “disturbing and false allegations” made by his estranged wife, Kelley Wolf, insisting that the well-being of their three children remains his foremost concern.

“There are some significant challenges that are making our situation incredibly difficult and contentious, and it is tragic for all involved,” he told People. “I was informed of some deeply disturbing and entirely false allegations that were made about me by my estranged wife.”

Wolf revealed that text messages obtained by People include an admission from Kelley that she intended to “make claims” about him— ranging from psychological abuse and child endangerment to passport theft.

June 06, 2016: Kelley Marie Limp and Scott Wolf at AOL Build to talk about new season of NBC series the ‘Night Shift’ in New York City, New York. Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INFphoto.com

“I am now choosing to come forward and share that she has described to me her plans to ‘make claims’ about me, although she also admitted, ‘I do not believe they’re true,’ in order to gain an advantage in what she sees as a ‘battle’ in court, and in the court of public opinion,” Scott said. “In order to protect my kids, I am providing the text messages she sent to me where she describes this plan, so there are no questions about her intentions, or the malicious intent behind her false allegations made and/or planned for the future.”

In her messages, Kelley stated she “was advised to make claims that are possible, even though I do not believe they’re true nor would I ever say them to anyone.”

Some of those allegations were reportedly voiced publicly in a July 26 911 call, reinforcing Wolf’s assertion that they were strategically fabricated.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 30: Scott Wolf attends the New York premiere of “Inside Game” at Metrograph on October 30, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

He stated, “Although her claims are completely baseless and incredibly dangerous, the worst part is that they are traumatic for our children,” emphasizing that all actions are driven by his children’s best interests. He added that he is releasing the text messages to eliminate any ambiguity about Kelley’s intentions and to demonstrate “the malicious intent behind her false allegations.”

The tensions between the former couple emerged earlier this summer. Wolf was granted a temporary restraining order in late June, along with sole physical and legal custody of their children—Jackson (16), Miller (12), and Lucy (11)—while Kelley received supervised visitation and limited contact. A social-media gag order was also enforced to prevent public commentary from either party concerning the divorce or their children.

Scott Wolf and Kelley Wolf at the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards on January 15, 2023. Photo Credit: BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images

The legal landscape shifted in mid‑July when a temporary stipulated agreement was reached, allowing Kelley “liberal” supervised visitation and scheduled video or phone contact under court‑supervised conditions, while Scott maintained temporary sole custody. Financial provisions were included, with Scott managing finances and providing Kelley with $10,000 per month for living expenses.

Both Wolf and Kelley had previously maintained a tone of mutual respect at the separation’s outset. When the couple announced their split on June 10 after 21 years of marriage, Scott described it as “the most difficult decision of my life,” with both emphasizing their commitment to their children.

In his latest statement, Scott reaffirmed his desire for privacy and appreciation for the support he has received: “I continue to ask for privacy and respect for our family, and give thanks all those who have shown their love and support.”

Scott Wolf attends the The CW’s Summer 2019 TCA Party sponsored by Branded Entertainment Network at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 04, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images,)

Meanwhile, Kelley responded by stating, “I don’t believe that Scott would [abuse our children]. I’ve lost my career, my reputation, my children, my integrity, my honor … As a parent, I have literally lost everything except my life. I’m hopeful for my children.”

As legal proceedings continue, Scott Wolf’s statement makes clear his conviction that Kelley Wolf’s false allegations were manipulated as part of their contentious divorce and custody dispute—and that their three children remain his top concern.