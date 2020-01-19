Socialite Life
Red Carpet Recap: Sam Heughan, Dacre Montgomery, Gregg Sulkin, Brad Pitt, and More!

By Michael Prieve 7
Red Carpet Recap: Sam Heughan, Dacre Montgomery, Gregg Sulkin, Brad Pitt Photos by Getty Images

It was another banner week for the red carpet with a bevy of handsome Hollywood hotties hitting the red carpet for events such as the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards, Opening Night Of Rock Of Ages Hollywood At The Bourbon Room, Premiere Of Columbia Pictures’ Bad Boys For Life, Gucci – Arrivals, Entertainment Weekly Celebrates Screen Actors Guild Award Nominees at Chateau Marmont, 31st Annual Producers Guild Awards, and more!

Per usual there were a few fashion missteps, but we all make fashion mistakes, right?

Some of our favorite looks from our favorite men are featured below from this past week.

Once you’ve checked out those, launch the gallery below to see photos of Dan Levy, Sterling K. Brown, Mike Moh, Nico Tortorella, Mehcad Brooks and a slew of other hotties.

25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Arrivals
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 12: Sam Heughan attends the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Entertainment Weekly Celebrates Screen Actors Guild Award Nominees at Chateau Marmont - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 18: Dacre Montgomery is seen as Entertainment Weekly Celebrates Screen Actors Guild Award Nominees at Chateau Marmont on January 18, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly)
Valentino : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021
PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 15: Rafferty Law attends the Valentino Menswear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 15, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
31st Annual Producers Guild Awards - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 18: Gregg Sulkin attends the 31st Annual Producers Guild Awards at Hollywood Palladium on January 18, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
31st Annual Producers Guild Awards - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 18: Brad Pitt attends the 31st Annual Producers Guild Awards at Hollywood Palladium on January 18, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Launch the gallery by clicking any of the images below to see more red carpet highlights from the past week.

