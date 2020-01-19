Red Carpet Recap: Sam Heughan, Dacre Montgomery, Gregg Sulkin, Brad Pitt, and More!

It was another banner week for the red carpet with a bevy of handsome Hollywood hotties hitting the red carpet for events such as the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards, Opening Night Of Rock Of Ages Hollywood At The Bourbon Room, Premiere Of Columbia Pictures’ Bad Boys For Life, Gucci – Arrivals, Entertainment Weekly Celebrates Screen Actors Guild Award Nominees at Chateau Marmont, 31st Annual Producers Guild Awards, and more!
Per usual there were a few fashion missteps, but we all make fashion mistakes, right?
Some of our favorite looks from our favorite men are featured below from this past week.
Once you’ve checked out those, launch the gallery below to see photos of Dan Levy, Sterling K. Brown, Mike Moh, Nico Tortorella, Mehcad Brooks and a slew of other hotties.
Launch the gallery by clicking any of the images below to see more red carpet highlights from the past week.
