Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Give Up ‘His and Her Royal Highness’ Titles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced earlier in January that they wanted to split their time between the UK and North America, as well as to become financially independent. On January 9, 2020, Meghan traveled to Canada with no intention of going back to the UK.
Queen Elizabeth II has issued an official statement concerning the new arrangements for Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
“The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family”, the statement from Buckingham Palace said.
According to the statement, the Sussexes will no longer receive public funds for royal duties.
“With The Queen’s blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations. While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty”, the statement reads.
Prince Harry and Meghan will also step back from their royal duties, including official military appointments, according to the statement.
“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their wish to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their UK family home”, the statement added.
Harry, 35, and his wife, former actress Meghan Markle, 38, stirred up a crisis in the British monarchy on 8 January by proclaiming that they wanted to reduce their royal duties and spend more time in North America, while also becoming financially independent.
“Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family,” Queen Elizabeth said in the statement.
“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved members of my family,” she said. “I recognize the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.”
