David Archuleta opens up on new EP about ‘feeling love for someone of the same sex’ for the first time

Singer David Archuleta is stepping into a new chapter of his life with the release of his latest EP, Earthly Delights. This six-track project, which debuted on August 15, 2023, marks a significant moment for the 34-year-old artist as he openly navigates his journey of self-discovery and love, particularly in the context of his queer identity.

In a recent interview with People, Archuleta shared his thoughts on the creative process behind Earthly Delights. He expressed a newfound sense of freedom and authenticity, stating, “I’m finding the pleasures of just being myself, finding the pleasures in the things that I always stayed away from before. I feel more in touch with my body and sensuality than I ever have.”

This sentiment reflects his journey since coming out as queer in 2021 and leaving the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints the following year. The EP serves as a celebration of his identity, allowing him to explore themes of love and sensuality that he previously shied away from.

The track “Home” stands out as a pivotal moment in the EP, encapsulating Archuleta’s first experience of loving someone of the same sex. He describes it as a comforting relationship that holds deep significance for him. “It was the first time I was indulging in loving a man or feeling love for someone of the same sex,” he explained.

This song not only showcases his emotional vulnerability but also serves as a powerful response to those who question his choices. Archuleta challenges the notion that love can be deemed “vile,” emphasizing that “it’s just about wanting to love and connect with another person.”

While Earthly Delights delves into serious themes, it also showcases Archuleta’s playful side. The track “Crème Brulée” is a cheeky Spanglish anthem that embraces casual romance without fear of judgment. Archuleta’s lighthearted approach to love is refreshing, as he invites listeners to indulge in their own earthly delights. “It’s tongue-in-cheek as well,” he remarked, highlighting the fun and carefree nature of the song.

Another standout track, “Lucky,” captures the excitement of new love, while “Dulce Amor” compares romance to a sweet treat. Archuleta’s ability to blend sensuality with playful lyrics demonstrates his growth as an artist and individual. “It’s been very fun to sing songs about sensuality and being a flirty lover boy,” he shared, hinting at the joy he finds in expressing his newfound identity through music.

In addition to exploring his personal journey, Archuleta is also committed to honoring his Latin heritage. He plans to release Spanish versions of the songs from Earthly Delights, much to the delight of his mother, Lupe Bartholomew. “I think she’s more excited about the full Spanish versions of some of these songs,” he said, emphasizing the importance of cultural representation in his work. This dedication to his roots adds another layer of depth to his music, allowing him to connect with a broader audience.

As Archuleta prepares to take Earthly Delights on tour across North America in September and October, fans can expect an engaging and heartfelt performance. The tour will not only showcase his new music but also celebrate his journey of self-acceptance and love. Archuleta’s willingness to share his story through his art resonates with many, making him a relatable figure for those navigating their own identities.

David Archuleta’s Earthly Delights is more than just an EP; it is a testament to his journey of self-discovery and acceptance. By openly discussing his experiences of love and identity, he encourages others to embrace their true selves.

