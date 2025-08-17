Eye Candy

Tom Holland, Daren Kagasoff, Colton Haynes, David Archuleta, and more Insta Snaps

Michael Prieve
Tom Holland cold plunge
Screenshot via menshealthuk/Instagram

In appreciation of these easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male stars and their hottest Instagram photos or videos from the past week.

This week, we have Tom Holland, Daren Kagasoff, Colton Haynes, David Archuleta, and more hot celebrity Insta Snaps.

Yes, we know these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, momentarily, allow us to be a little superficial, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Check out the pics and videos!

Hello, Chris Hemsworth.

Trace Lehnhoff is in the French Riviera.

A Derek Yates before and after.

Mason Gooding is doing his own marketing.

Polo Morin’s chest routine.

Reflections of Ricky Whittle.

Dylan Efron hit up the Hamptons.

Tom Daley gets some help.

Hasan Piker tubs it.

Thom Evans hit the beach.

David Archuleta got sweaty at Market Days.

Colton Haynes gets wet.

Daren Kagasoff hits the beach.

Tom Holland gives us a very thirsty thirst trap.

ByMichael Prieve
Follow:
Founder of Socialite Life.
