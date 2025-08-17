CelebritySL

Celeb Snaps: Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Conan Gray, Tom Ellis, Cassandra Peterson, and more

Miu von Furstenberg
Cast Filming On The ‘Emily In Paris’ Set In Venice
Photo Credit: Matteo Chinellato/IPA/INSTARimages

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

The Weeknd performs during The After Hours Til Dawn Tour at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL on August 15, 2025.

The Weeknd Performing At Hard Rock Stadium
Photo Credit: Robert Bell/INSTARimages

Ashton Kutcher was spotted on the phone while out in Los Angeles on August 16, 2025.

Ashton Kutcher out in Los Angeles
Photo Credit: Dutch/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Pierce Brosnan at the premiere of Netflix’s ‘The Thursday Murder Club’ held at the Oak Room at The Plaza Hotel in New York City on August 16, 2025.

New York Premiere Of 'The Thursday Murder Club’
Photo Credit: Image Press Agency/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Helen Mirren at the premiere of Netflix’s ‘The Thursday Murder Club’ held at the Oak Room at The Plaza Hotel in New York City on August 16, 2025.

New York Premiere Of 'The Thursday Murder Club’
Photo Credit: Udo Salters/INSTARimages

Backstreet Boys icon Nick Carter attended the Las Vegas Aviators home game – where Nick performed the National Anthem and threw the first pitch – against the Tacoma Rainiers on August 14th, 2025, at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Nick Carter
Photo Credit: Las Vegas Aviators
Nick Carter
Photo Credit: Las Vegas Aviators

Bobby Brown at The Harold And Carole Pump Foundation 25th Anniversary Celebrity Dinner at The Beverly Hilton on August 15, 2025.

The Harold And Carole Pump Foundation 25th Anniversary Celebrity Dinner
Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Jonathan Majors, Meagan Good, and Spike Lee at The Harold And Carole Pump Foundation 25th Anniversary Celebrity Dinner at The Beverly Hilton on August 15, 2025.

The Harold And Carole Pump Foundation 25th Anniversary Celebrity Dinner
Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Storm Reid at The Harold And Carole Pump Foundation 25th Anniversary Celebrity Dinner at The Beverly Hilton on August 15, 2025.

The Harold And Carole Pump Foundation 25th Anniversary Celebrity Dinner
Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Faith Evans and Halle Bailey at Project Pit’s Maternal Health Summit Honors Halle Bailey And Faith Evans at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw on August 16, 2025.

The Harold And Carole Pump Foundation 25th Anniversary Celebrity Dinner
Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Love Island Star Kaylor Martin attends the New York Mets game against the Seattle Mariners.

Kaylor Martin
Photo Credit: New York Mets 

Former Bachelorette Tayshia Adams attends the New York Mets game against the Seattle Mariners.

Tayshia Adams
Photo Credit: New York Mets 

Linda Blair at Midsummer Scream – Halloween & Horror Convention at the Long Beach Convention Center on August 15, 2025.

Long Beach Midsummer Scream Halloween & Horror Convention - Day 1
Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

Cassandra Peterson at Midsummer Scream – Halloween & Horror Convention at the Long Beach Convention Center on August 16, 2025.

Midsummer Scream - Halloween & Horror Convention
Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

Tom Ellis at the premiere of Netflix’s ‘The Thursday Murder Club’ held at the Oak Room at The Plaza Hotel in New York City on August 16, 2025.

New York Premiere Of 'The Thursday Murder Club’
Photo Credit: Image Press Agency/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Conan Gray performs on the Citi Concert Series on ‘Today’ at Rock Plaza in New York City on August 15, 2025.

Conan Gray performs on 'TODAY' Citi concert series
Photo Credit: Jeff Rivera/TheNews2/Cover Images

Conan Gray performs on 'TODAY' Citi concert series
Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Lily Collins is filming scenes for Emily in Paris in Venice, Italy, on August 16, 2025.

Filming On The Set Of ‘Emily In Paris’ In Venice
Photo Credit: Matteo Chinellato/IPA/INSTARimages

Cast Filming On The ‘Emily In Paris’ Set In Venice
Matteo Chinellato/IPA/INSTARimages

Ashley Park and Lily Collins are filming during the fifth season of ‘Emily In Paris’ in Venice, Italy, on August 15, 2025.

Filming On The Set Of ‘Emily In Paris’ In Venice
Photo Credit: Matteo Chinellato/IPA/INSTARimages
Filming On The Set Of ‘Emily In Paris’ In Venice
Photo Credit: Matteo Chinellato/IPA/INSTARimages

