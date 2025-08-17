Quick Drag: Morning motivation from Nicole Paige Brooks

As a Drag Race fan from the start, I love to spotlight the OGs from the early, pioneering seasons of the show.
Fortunately, Mama Ru has brought back many an early-season queen to us on All Stars, and there is no queen who has made more of an impact returning to the franchise than season two’s Nicole Paige Brooks from Atlanta, Georgia.
Now, I may be biased since I am living in the Peach State and have had the privilege of seeing NPB in loads of drag shows here, but I am so glad that the younger fans get a chance to see how truly fabulous she is. Not only is she funny and fierce, she’s also here to motivate you.
When you just don’t want to get out of bed, play this video and get ready for a great day.
Wake Up - A Motivational Monday Morning Moment with Nicole Paige Brooks from Atlanta Georgia
