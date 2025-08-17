The 10 best dressed celebrities of the week: Jessica Alba, Conan Gray, Danielle Brooks, and more

Are you curious to know who rocked the fashion scene this past week? Prepare for some serious style inspiration as we unveil the 10 Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week! We’ve got Jessica Alba, Conan Gray, Danielle Brooks, and more!

These stars have set the fashion bar high, from red carpets to casual outings.

Get ready to be dazzled by their stylish outfits and flawless fashion sense! Now is the perfect moment to take notes and infuse your wardrobe with celebrity glamour.

Find out who made the 10 Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week list (featured in no particular order)!

Aubrey Plaza in Saint Laurent at the New York special screening of Focus Features ‘Honey Don’t’ at The Metrograph on August 13, 2025.

Photo Credit: Marion Curtis/StarPix for Focus Features/INSTARimages

Lana Parrilla in Ulla Johnson at ‘The Rainmaker’ premiere at GH On The Park in New York City on August 11, 2025.

Photo Credit: mpi099/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Pierce Brosnan in Tom Ford at the premiere of Netflix’s ‘The Thursday Murder Club’ held at the Oak Room at The Plaza Hotel on August 15, 2025.

Photo Credit: Image Press Agency/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Jessica Alba in SHUSHU/TONG while leaving to go to the ‘Today’ Show to talk about show ‘Honest Renovations’ in New York on August 11, 2025.

Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

A$AP Rocky in Celine at the New York premiere of ‘Highest 2 Lowest’ at Brooklyn Academy of Music on August 11, 2025.

Photo Credit: M10s/TheNews2/Cover Images

Helen Mirren in Nina Ricci at the premiere of Netflix’s ‘The Thursday Murder Club’ held at the Oak Room at The Plaza Hotel on August 15, 2025.

Photo Credit: Udo Salters/INSTARimages

Margaret Qualley in Saint Laurent at the New York special screening of Focus Features ‘Honey Don’t’ at The Metrograph on August 13, 2025.

Photo Credit: Marion Curtis/StarPix for Focus Features/INSTARimages

Danielle Brooks in Albina Dyla at the HBO Max season 2 premiere of Peacemaker at AMC Cinemas in New York City on August 13, 2025.

Photo Credit: MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Conan Gray is the cutest of all Wishbone-inspired outfits while performing on the Citi Concert Series on ‘Today’ at Rock Plaza on August 15, 2025.

Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Jessica Alba, in Willy Chavarria promoting Honest Renovations, stopped by the CBS Mornings show studios in New York City on August 13, 2025.

Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages