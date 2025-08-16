Link Love: And Just Like That…we say goodbye to Carrie Bradshaw

Welcome back to your essential weekly recap of the most important headlines! Whether you were too busy enjoying the summer sun or simply missed some news, we’ve got you covered. Dive into our roundup of the biggest and most talked-about moments in pop culture and current events that you need to know about right now.



And just like that, HBO’s And Just Like That… comes to an ignominious end. When a teen character named Epcot eats too much cheese and then clogs up Miranda’s toilet so that it overflows in a revolting mess, it’s a moment all too representative of this show. [Pajiba]

“Fans” are not happy that Chrissy Teigen is appearing on the new season of With Love, Meghan. [Celebitchy]

Alan Cumming and his flower power. [Go Fug Yourself]

Where does Gloria Gaynor stand? [Boy Culture]

Welcome to the manspread. [Kenneth in the 212]

Travis Kelce gives us some scoop on Taylor Swift‘s forthcoming The Life of a Showgirl album. [THR]

Yes! The Taitors is coming out with a non-celebrity season, which will air on NBC with Alan Cumming as the host. [EW]

Do not bring a baby to a Maluma concert, especially if they don’t have any ear protection, because he will rightfully call you out. [Billboard]

Noah Centineo is your new Rambo! [EW]

The early life and times of late Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor will be the subject of an upcoming biopic. [Variety]

The gunman who killed a police officer at the CDC fired over 180 shots and broke 150 windows! [The Guardian]

Angelina Jolie is prepping her historic home for sale amid plans to leave L.A. and move abroad. [People]

After rushing to shut down the government-funded media outlets she was tapped to lead, Kari Lake has launched on a mission so strange that it is perhaps unprecedented: She is trying to force her own employees out of the country. [The Atlantic]

Luke Macfarlane recalls that time when he nearly got into a bar fight with Jason Wahler. Say what? [Just Jared]

Lisa Kudrow‘s spoof of a Republican spokesperson resurfaces with viral force. Watch below.