And Just Like That ending after season 3 on HBO Max

Sarah Jessica Parker And Just Like That
Photo by Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

And Just Like That… is wrapping up for good – can you believe it?!

In a shocking announcement, HBO Max’s beloved Sex and the City follow-up series will conclude after season 3 finishes its run on the streaming platform, according to Deadline.

The series will go out with a bang through an epic two-part finale, capping off the 12-episode season. Showrunner Michael Patrick King dropped the bombshell news to the cast on Thursday (July 31), and has now released an official statement.

Sarah Jessica Parker Films 'And Just Like That'
Photo by Elder Ordonez/INSTARimages

“And just like that… the ongoing storytelling of the Sex And The City universe is coming to an end,” Michael shared. “While I was writing the last episode of And Just Like That… season 3, it became clear to me that this might be a wonderful place to stop. Along with Sarah Jessica Parker, Casey Bloys and Sarah Aubrey, we decided to end the popular series this year with a two-part finale and extended the original series order from 10 episodes to 12. SJP and I held off announcing the news until now because we didn’t want the word ‘final’ to overshadow the fun of watching the season. It’s with great gratitude we thank all the viewers who have let these characters into their homes and their hearts over these many years.”

The Tribeca Film Festival
Kim Cattrall denies those And Just Like That Season 3 return rumors
Sean Combs The Four Battle For Stardom Finale Party
Sean Combs Accused of Sexual Assault and Harassment by Producer Lil Rod, and More News

And Just Like That reunited three of the core four women of Sex and the City — Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis — but Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones, did not return as a lead.

See King’s full announcement below.

