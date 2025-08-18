Sarah Jessica Parker on And Just Like That… haters: ‘I don’t really care’

Well, well, well. Sarah Jessica Parker just served up the most refreshing dose of celebrity honesty we’ve seen all year. While most stars dance around criticism like they’re avoiding puddles in designer shoes, our beloved Carrie Bradshaw actress went straight for the jugular with a beautifully blunt response to And Just Like That detractors.

Speaking to The New York Times, Parker delivered what can only be described as the entertainment equivalent of a verbal shrug when asked about the show’s vocal critics. “I guess I don’t really care,” she said, apparently channeling the same energy as someone who just found out their ex is dating someone new – completely unbothered.

Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, Nicole Ari Parker and Sarita Choudhury at the Paris premiere of ‘And Just Like That…’ at Le Lido on May 28, 2025. Photo Credit: Starface Photo/Cover Images

Parker didn’t just stop at the casual dismissal. She doubled down with the kind of logic that makes perfect sense when you think about it. “And the reason I don’t care is because it has been so enormously successful,” she explained, basically dropping a truth bomb that’s harder to argue with than trying to convince someone that pineapple belongs on pizza.

The actress also revealed that she doesn’t exactly have the mental bandwidth for dwelling on negativity. “I don’t think I have the constitution to have spent a lot of time thinking about that,” Parker admitted, which honestly sounds like the healthiest approach to online criticism since the invention of the comment section.

Nicole Ari Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis Sarita Choudhury at the Paris season three photocall of ‘And Just Like That…’ at CESE (Economic, Social and Environmental Council) on May 28, 2025. Photo Credit: Sebastien Fremont/Starface Photo/Cover Images

Meanwhile, Parker emphasized that the team behind And Just Like That has always focused on authenticity over approval ratings. “We always worked incredibly hard to tell stories that were interesting or real,” she noted, suggesting that perhaps the real treasure was the genuine storytelling they created along the way.

Let’s be honest here – in an era where celebrities often craft carefully worded responses that could double as diplomatic statements, Parker’s refreshingly direct approach feels like a breath of fresh air. Rather than apologizing or explaining herself into oblivion, she’s essentially saying what many of us wish we could tell our own critics: thanks for watching, but your opinion isn’t keeping me up at night.