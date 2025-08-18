Celebrity

Celeb Snaps: Sonja Morgan, Luann De Lesseps, Kelly Bensimon, Jill Zarin, and more

Plus pics of Anwar Hadid, Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Bradley James, Lori Singer, and more!

Michael Prieve
3 Min Read
'The Real Housewives of New York' Reunion Lunch In The Hamptons
Photo Credit: Elder Ordonez/INSTARimages

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Lori Singer and Sonja Morgan at the East Hampton Artists and Writers Softball Game 2025 in Herrick Park on August 16, 2025.

East Hampton Artists And Writers Softball Game
Photo Credit: Iris Zimmerman/INSTARimages

David Mazouz attends the Oscar-Qualifying Awards during the 21st Hollywood Short Film Festival at the TCL Chinese Theater on August 17, 2025.

21st Hollywood Short Film Festival - Oscar-Qualifying Awards
Photo Credit: Eugene Powers/Future Image/Cover Images

Bradley James attends the Oscar-Qualifying Awards during the 21st Hollywood Short Film Festival at the TCL Chinese Theater on August 17, 2025.

Tequila Don Julio and Majo Aguilar celebrate the release of her latest album ‘Mariachi Mío’ with a private celebration and special performance in New York City on August 14.

Majo Aguilar
Photo Credit: Angela Pham
Majo Aguilar
Photo Credit: Angela Pham

This past weekend, Mick Fleetwood joined New Orleans funk group Dumphstafunk to headline the 2nd annual Maui Music and Food Experience, a two-day fundraiser event for the Hua Momona Foundation at the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa on Friday, August 15th and Saturday, August 16th. 

Maui Music & Food Experience
Photo Credit: J Anthony Martinez | @janthonymartinezphoto

This past weekend, Ernie Isley joined New Orleans funk group Dumphstafunk to headline the 2nd annual Maui Music and Food Experience, a two-day fundraiser event for the Hua Momona Foundation at the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa on Friday, August 15th and Saturday, August 16th. 

Maui Music & Food Experience
Photo Credit: J Anthony Martinez | @janthonymartinezphoto

Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson were spotted shopping at the Farmers Market in Studio City, CA, on August 17, 2025.

Celebrities At The Studio City Farmers Market
Photo Credit: gotpap/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Anwar Hadid was spotted shopping at the Farmers Market in Studio City, CA, on August 17, 2025.

Celebrities At The Studio City Farmers Market
Photo Credit: gotpap/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Kathy Griffin was spotted shopping at the Farmers Market in Studio City, CA, on August 17, 2025.

Celebrities At The Studio City Farmers Market
Photo Credit: gotpap/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Sonja Morgan, Luann De Lesseps, Kelly Bensimon, and Jill Zarin, attend a Real Housewives of New York City reunion lunch in The Hamptons, New York on August 17, 2025.

'The Real Housewives of New York' Reunion Lunch In The Hamptons
Photo Credit: Elder Ordonez/INSTARimages

