Colman Domingo reveals almost accidentally joined a cult

Well, this is awkward. While most people worry about accidentally ordering the wrong coffee or taking a wrong turn on vacation, Emmy-nominated actor Colman Domingo had a slightly more dramatic oops moment during his recent trip to Mexico City. Turns out, he almost accidentally joined a cult.

The “Euphoria” and “Sing Sing” star recently spilled the beans about his bizarre encounter during an interview for Last Meals hosted by Mythical Chef Josh Scherer, and honestly, it’s the kind of story that makes you want to double-check every friendly group you meet while traveling.

Colman Domingo at ‘The View’ show studios in New York City on June 11, 2025. Photo

Credit: Jason Howard/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

“I accidentally almost joined the call in Mexico City a couple months ago,” Domingo explained, probably still scratching his head about the whole ordeal. Now, before you start picturing him in robes chanting around a campfire, let’s be clear – this wasn’t intentional cult shopping.

According to the actor, what started as an innocent chat with some seemingly nice folks quickly took a turn for the weird. “It was just a group of nice people, and then I was like, ‘Wait a minute, this is weird,'” he recalled. That’s when his spider-senses started tingling, and thankfully, his common sense kicked in before things got too cultish.

Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

The whole situation began innocently enough, as these things usually do. Domingo found himself talking to a group of what he thought were “nice people” when he was in Mexico, but he ultimately realised that they were trying to convert him to their belief system.

Meanwhile, Domingo admitted this was his first rodeo when it came to cult encounters – which, let’s be honest, is probably the case for most of us. As he did more research about the group afterward, he realized just how close he’d come to an unplanned lifestyle change. “I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s a cult.”

Colman Domingo at Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 3, 2025. Photo Credit: Jeffrey Mayer/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

The actor’s quick thinking and healthy dose of skepticism saved him from what could have been a very different kind of Mexican vacation story. Instead of bringing home souvenirs, he almost brought home a whole new belief system and probably some very concerned family members.

Thankfully, Domingo’s natural instincts kicked in when the group’s behavior shifted from friendly chitchat to something more pushy and recruitment-focused. Sometimes your gut feeling really is your best travel companion.