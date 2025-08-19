Shopping

SL’s 7 favorite men’s watches

Favorite Men's Watches

Whether you’re dressing for a red-carpet event, a high-powered business meeting, or simply looking to elevate your everyday style, a quality timepiece is the ultimate statement of sophistication.

Socialite Life has curated a list of their seven favorite men’s watches that blend impeccable craftsmanship with undeniable style.

This list features iconic brands that have stood the test of time, including the innovative designs of Citizen, the Swiss precision of Tissot, the historical legacy of Bulova, and the legendary heritage of Omega.

Get ready to discover the perfect watch to make your own unforgettable statement.

NOTE: The items featured in this article are selected independently by our editorial team. Purchasing through our links may earn Socialite Life a portion of the sale, which helps us continue providing you with quality content. The prices listed reflect those at the date and time of publishing.

timex

Giorgio Galli S2Ti Swiss Made Automatic 38mm
Buy It
$1,950 by Timex

bulova snorkel

Snorkel Watch
Buy It
$350 by Bulova

seiko

5 Sports Field GMT – SSK023
Buy It
$435 by Seiko

tissot

Le Locle Powermatic 80 Automatic Bracelet Watch
Buy It
$795 by Tissot

omega

2021 Seamaster Diver 300M Master Co-Axial 42 Stainless Steel / James Bond
Buy It
$9,490 by Omega

bulova

Lunar Pilot Archive Series Watch
Buy It
$895 by Bulova

citizen

Series8 831 Automatic Watch
Buy It
$1,095 by Citizen

x