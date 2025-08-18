Celebrity

Dianna Agron says that her three late Glee co-stars ‘feel so present’

Miu von Furstenberg
No Comments
3 Min Read
Dianna Agron
Photo Credit: depositphotos.com

Actress Dianna Agron, known for her breakout role as Quinn Fabray on Glee, recently appeared on the rewatch podcast And That’s What You REALLY Missed, hosted by her former castmates Jenna Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale. During the conversation, she shared deeply moving reflections on her late co-star Cory Monteith, emphasizing his kindness and leadership both on and off set.

Agron described Monteith as “a teddy bear” with a “big brotherly presence” who embodied genuine warmth and groundedness ― characteristics that resonated powerfully beyond the camera. She added plainly, “There was not an ungenerous bone in his body,” underscoring his generosity in everyday moments.

Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2025-2026 - Nina Ricci - Outside Arrivals
Photo Credit: Julien Reynaud/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

She recounted a particularly touching anecdote. At one of Monteith’s pool gatherings, Agron’s brother mentioned squinting in the sun due to a lack of sunglasses. Monteith promptly invited him inside to choose any pair from his collection, offering, “These are all my sunglasses. Just take a pair.” For Agron, that moment encapsulated the essence of who he was. She said the memory “gave her goosebumps.”

Beyond Monteith, Agron also expressed her enduring connection to the late Naya Rivera and Mark Salling, explaining that their presence “feel[s] so present in my heart, body, mind, soul, all of it.” Her memories of them “as people, as cast members, as our friends and family,” she said, remain vivid and will “never dissipate,” and there is “beauty in that.”

Read

Los Angeles Premiere Of 'Wicked'
Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, and more best red carpet moments from the Wicked premiere
Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 - Balenciaga - Arrivals
Celeb Snaps: Katy Perry, Joey King, Charli XCX, Taye Diggs and more
Dianna Agron Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture Spring/Summer - Armani Prive - Outside Arrivals
Dianna Agron at Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture Spring/Summer – Armani Prive – Outside Arrivals on January 28, 2025. Photo Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages

McHale and Ushkowitz revealed that the emotional weight of losing Rivera nearly derailed their podcast initiative, but ultimately they found healing in revisiting the show and celebrating the personalities behind their characters: “It really is a gift that we get to watch this and … how great they are as people shine through,” McHale shared.

Ushkowitz added that rewatching allowed her “to appreciate their talent more in addition to loving the humans that they were,” creating “a new place of healing” for cast and fans alike.

Join the SL Community

Have an opinion on what you just read? Sign up to be a part of the Socialite Life community to post a comment, bookmark your favorite articles, topics, and contributors.

Sign Up Today
TAGGED:
Previous Article Male Model Monday 08182025 Male Model Monday: Simone Stravolo, Zac Trautman, Zach Hartman, and more
Next Article Jimbo All Hail the Queen of Camp: Jimbo Brings Red Carpet Chaos to Werq The World 2025
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
FOLLOW US
FEATURED AMAZON DEAL
Sale Gwyneth: The Biography
Gwyneth: The Biography
Amazon Prime
$30.99 $23.72
Buy on Amazon

Last update on 2025-08-18 / Affiliate links / Images from Amazon Product Advertising API

READ MORE

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x