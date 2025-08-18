Eye Candy

Male Model Monday: Simone Stravolo, Zac Trautman, Zach Hartman, and more

Miu von Furstenberg
No Comments
1 Min Read

Welcome to Socialite Life’s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for sizzling photos and videos of some very hot male models?

We are featuring our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly every week. This week, we bring you photos of Simone Stravolo, Zac Trautman, Zach Hartman, and more!

Check out the Male Model Monday pics and videos!

Read

Nicole Paige Brooks
Quick Drag: Morning motivation from Nicole Paige Brooks
Cast Filming On The ‘Emily In Paris’ Set In Venice
Celeb Snaps: Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Conan Gray, Tom Ellis, Cassandra Peterson, and more

Gavin Croghan for Gap.

Jacob Ishak pools it.

Cesar Daniel is effortless.

Scott Gardner for Yummy.

Josh Miln’s summer.

Jesse Tyler Cronk for DAMAN.

Rumen Radev asks the question.

Kovacs Mate is cuffed.

In the gym with Michael Yerger.

Emilio Alcaraz – surfs up!

Carlos Böttcher is in Mallorca.

At the beach with Zach Hartman.

Zac Trautman is working out at Muscle Beach.

Beaching it with Simone Stravolo.

Join the SL Community

Have an opinion on what you just read? Sign up to be a part of the Socialite Life community to post a comment, bookmark your favorite articles, topics, and contributors.

Sign Up Today

TAGGED:
Previous Article Nicole Paige Brooks Quick Drag: Morning motivation from Nicole Paige Brooks
Next Article Dianna Agron Dianna Agron says that her three late Glee co-stars ‘feel so present’
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
FOLLOW US
FEATURED AMAZON DEAL
Sale Gwyneth: The Biography
Gwyneth: The Biography
Amazon Prime
$30.99 $23.72
Buy on Amazon

Last update on 2025-08-18 / Affiliate links / Images from Amazon Product Advertising API

READ MORE

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x