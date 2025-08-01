Celeb Snaps: Manny Jacinto, Kamala Harris, Alden Ehrenreich, Luke Macfarlane, and more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Renee Rapp talks, waves and poses with fans as she leaves The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on July 31, 2025.

Photo Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages

Adam Levine and Maroon 5 perform live at ‘Today’ TV show Citi concert series on August 1, 2025.. The three-time Grammy award-winning multi-platinum band Maroon 5 announces their highly anticipated eighth studio album, ‘Love is like’, out August 15th (Interscope).

Photo Credit: Jeff Rivera/TheNews2/Cover Images

Actor Henry Golding hosts the Citi Strata Elite Card launch celebration at Gitano in New York City on July 30, 2025.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images for CITI Group

Singer Ellie Goulding performs at the Citi Strata Elite Card launch celebration at Gitano in New York City on July 30, 2025.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images for CITI Group

David Lee Roth performs at Hard Rock Live held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on August 1, 2025.

Photo Credit: Robert Bell/INSTARimages

Julia Garner wore a Gucci Cruise 2026 look 39 gown, black belt and black leather shoes with platform at the “Weapons” World Premiere held at The United Theater on Broadway on July 31, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo by ALERIE MACON / AFP, Courtesy of Gucci / Getty Images

Molly Billmyre (Terrapin Crossroads), Peter Shapiro (Dayglo Presents), Grahame Lesh, Sara Grauf (San Francisco Giants), and Jonathan Shank (Terrapin Station Entertainment) at the first night of The Heart of Town, a special three-night concert series with The San Francisco Giants and Relix celebrating the Grateful Dead’s 60th anniversary from July 31–August 2 in San Francisco.

Photo credit: Dave Vann // @dv_in_sf

Stephen Stills, Grahame Lesh, and Dawes jamming on the first night of The Heart of Town, a special three-night concert series with The San Francisco Giants and Relix celebrating the Grateful Dead’s 60th anniversary from July 31–August 2 in San Francisco.

Photo credit: Dave Vann // @dv_in_sf

Liam Neeson was spotted out in New York City on July 30, 2025.

Photo Credit: Jason Howard/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Libido was all the talk in the Hamptons this weekend as the little pink pill, Addyi, landed at Jill Zarin’s Annual Luxury Luncheon. The guests left with a little something extra in their Beauty Bar gift bags: Addyi, the first and only FDA-approved pill to boost women’s sex drive. Pictured: Jennifer Aydin, Luann de Lesseps, and friends.

Photo Credit: Sarah Jayne Weiss

Libido was all the talk in the Hamptons this weekend as the little pink pill, Addyi, landed at Jill Zarin’s Annual Luxury Luncheon. The guests left with a little something extra in their Beauty Bar gift bags: Addyi, the first and only FDA-approved pill to boost women’s sex drive. Pictured: Ally Shapiro, Jill Zarin, and friends.

Photo Credit: Rob Rich

Libido was all the talk in the Hamptons this weekend as the little pink pill, Addyi, landed at Jill Zarin’s Annual Luxury Luncheon. The guests left with a little something extra in their Beauty Bar gift bags: Addyi, the first and only FDA-approved pill to boost women’s sex drive. Pictured: LeeAnne Locken and Luann de Lesseps

Photo Credit: Barbara Lassen

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis attending the UK premiere of Disney’s ‘Freakier Friday’ at the Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square on July 31, 2025.

Photo Credit: Steve Vas/Future Image/Cover Images

Chad Michael Murray attending the UK premiere of Disney’s ‘Freakier Friday’ at the Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square on July 31, 2025.

Photo Credit: Julie Edwards/Future Image/Cover Images

Lindsay Lohan attending the UK premiere of Disney’s ‘Freakier Friday’ at the Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square on July 31, 2025.

Photo Credit: Julie Edwards/Future Image/Cover Images

Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne at the Los Angeles season 2 premiere of Apple TV+’s ‘Platonic’ at the Hammer Museum on July 30, 2025.

Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Luke Macfarlane at the Los Angeles season 2 premiere of Apple TV+’s ‘Platonic’ at the Hammer Museum on July 30, 2025.

Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Alden Ehrenreich at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Weapons’ at United Theatre on July 31, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

Kamala Harris at ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ show studios on July 31, 2025.

Photo Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages

Manny Jacinto attending the UK premiere of Disney’s ‘Freakier Friday’ at the Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square on July 31, 2025.

Photo Credit: Julie Edwards/Future Image/Cover Images

