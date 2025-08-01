Celebrity

Celeb Snaps: Manny Jacinto, Kamala Harris, Alden Ehrenreich, Luke Macfarlane, and more

Plus pics of Henry Golding, Ellie Goulding, Luann de Lesseps, Adam Levine, Maroon 5, Renee Rapp, Liam Neeson, Julia Garner, Lindsay Lohan, Chad Michael Murray, & more!

Michael Prieve
No Comments
6 Min Read
UK Premiere Of Disney's 'Freakier Friday'
Celebrities attending the UK premiere of Disney's 'Freakier Friday' at the Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square Featuring: Manny Jacinto Where: London, London, United Kingdom When: 31 Jul 2025 Credit: Julie Edwards/Future Image/Cover Images **NOT FOR PUBLICATION IN GERMANY**

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Renee Rapp talks, waves and poses with fans as she leaves The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on July 31, 2025.

Celebrities At 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Show Studios
Photo Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages

Adam Levine and Maroon 5 perform live at ‘Today’ TV show Citi concert series on August 1, 2025.. The three-time Grammy award-winning multi-platinum band Maroon 5 announces their highly anticipated eighth studio album, ‘Love is like’, out August 15th (Interscope).

Adam Levine and Maroon 5 perform live at 'Today' TV show Citi concert series
Photo Credit: Jeff Rivera/TheNews2/Cover Images

Actor Henry Golding hosts the Citi Strata Elite Card launch celebration at Gitano in New York City on July 30, 2025.

Read

Inststahottie 07302025
Instahottie: Male Model Joshua Lord
Global Premiere Of 'Wednesday' Season Two
Celeb Snaps: Jenna Ortega, Alison Brie, Dave Franco, Pamela Anderson, and more
Henry Golding
Photo courtesy of Getty Images for CITI Group
Henry Golding
Photo courtesy of Getty Images for CITI Group

Singer Ellie Goulding performs at the Citi Strata Elite Card launch celebration at Gitano in New York City on July 30, 2025.

Ellie Goulding
Photo courtesy of Getty Images for CITI Group

David Lee Roth performs at Hard Rock Live held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on August 1, 2025.

Performances At Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Photo Credit: Robert Bell/INSTARimages

Julia Garner wore a Gucci Cruise 2026 look 39 gown, black belt and black leather shoes with platform at the “Weapons” World Premiere held at The United Theater on Broadway on July 31, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Julia Garner
Photo by ALERIE MACON / AFP, Courtesy of Gucci / Getty Images

Molly Billmyre (Terrapin Crossroads), Peter Shapiro (Dayglo Presents), Grahame Lesh, Sara Grauf (San Francisco Giants), and Jonathan Shank (Terrapin Station Entertainment) at the first night of The Heart of Town, a special three-night concert series with The San Francisco Giants and Relix celebrating the Grateful Dead’s 60th anniversary from July 31–August 2 in San Francisco.

The Heart of Town
Photo credit: Dave Vann // @dv_in_sf

Stephen Stills, Grahame Lesh, and Dawes jamming on the first night of The Heart of Town, a special three-night concert series with The San Francisco Giants and Relix celebrating the Grateful Dead’s 60th anniversary from July 31–August 2 in San Francisco.

Read

Los Angeles premiere of 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood'
Celeb Snaps: Sam Heughan, Chad Michael Murray, Harry Richardson, Ben Ahlers, and more
Los Angeles premiere of 'The Pickup'
Celeb Snaps: Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt, Meryl Streep, Lindsay Lohan, Sam Reid, and more
The Heart of Town
Photo credit: Dave Vann // @dv_in_sf

Liam Neeson was spotted out in New York City on July 30, 2025.

Liam Neeson spotted in New York City
Photo Credit: Jason Howard/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Libido was all the talk in the Hamptons this weekend as the little pink pill, Addyi, landed at Jill Zarin’s Annual Luxury Luncheon. The guests left with a little something extra in their Beauty Bar gift bags: Addyi, the first and only FDA-approved pill to boost women’s sex drive. Pictured: Jennifer Aydin, Luann de Lesseps, and friends.

Jill Zarin’s Annual Luxury Luncheon
Photo Credit: Sarah Jayne Weiss

Libido was all the talk in the Hamptons this weekend as the little pink pill, Addyi, landed at Jill Zarin’s Annual Luxury Luncheon. The guests left with a little something extra in their Beauty Bar gift bags: Addyi, the first and only FDA-approved pill to boost women’s sex drive. Pictured: Ally Shapiro, Jill Zarin, and friends.

Jill Zarin’s Annual Luxury Luncheon
Photo Credit: Rob Rich

Libido was all the talk in the Hamptons this weekend as the little pink pill, Addyi, landed at Jill Zarin’s Annual Luxury Luncheon. The guests left with a little something extra in their Beauty Bar gift bags: Addyi, the first and only FDA-approved pill to boost women’s sex drive. Pictured: LeeAnne Locken and Luann de Lesseps

Jill Zarin’s Annual Luxury Luncheon
Photo Credit: Barbara Lassen

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis attending the UK premiere of Disney’s ‘Freakier Friday’ at the Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square on July 31, 2025.

Read

Beyonce
Donald Trump blatantly lies that Beyoncé was paid $11 million to endorse Kamala Harris
MMM 07282025
Male Model Monday: Alex Viera, Cesar Daniel, Alejandro Carrascosa, and more
UK Premiere Of Disney's 'Freakier Friday'
Photo Credit: Steve Vas/Future Image/Cover Images

Chad Michael Murray attending the UK premiere of Disney’s ‘Freakier Friday’ at the Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square on July 31, 2025.

UK Premiere Of Disney's 'Freakier Friday'
Photo Credit: Julie Edwards/Future Image/Cover Images

Lindsay Lohan attending the UK premiere of Disney’s ‘Freakier Friday’ at the Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square on July 31, 2025.

UK Premiere Of Disney's 'Freakier Friday'
Photo Credit: Julie Edwards/Future Image/Cover Images

Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne at the Los Angeles season 2 premiere of Apple TV+’s ‘Platonic’ at the Hammer Museum on July 30, 2025.

Los Angeles season 2 premiere of 'Platonic'
Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Luke Macfarlane at the Los Angeles season 2 premiere of Apple TV+’s ‘Platonic’ at the Hammer Museum on July 30, 2025.

Los Angeles season 2 premiere of 'Platonic'
Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Alden Ehrenreich at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Weapons’ at United Theatre on July 31, 2025.

Read

Zac Efron
Zac Efron, Miguel Ángel Silvestre, Jack Laugher, Tommy DiDario, and more Insta Snaps
Entertainment Weekly Comic-Con Bash 2025, San Diego, California, USA - 26 July 2025
Celeb Snaps: Sam Heughan, Jamie Roy, Paul Wesley, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, and more
Los Angeles premiere of 'Weapons'
Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

Kamala Harris at ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ show studios on July 31, 2025.

Celebrities At 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Show Studios
Photo Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages

Manny Jacinto attending the UK premiere of Disney’s ‘Freakier Friday’ at the Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square on July 31, 2025.

UK Premiere Of Disney's 'Freakier Friday'
Photo Credit: Julie Edwards/Future Image/Cover Images

Join the SL Community

Have an opinion on what you just read? Sign up to be a part of the Socialite Life community in order to post a comment, bookmark your favorite articles, topics, and contributors.

Sign Up Today
  • Justin Trudeau “Likes Katy Perry’s Personality,” They “Click” & Plan to Go on More Dates [Celebitchy]
  • In London, Lindsay Lohan Paid Tribute to the First Freaky Friday [Go Fug Yourself]
  • Kim Kardashian Is Now Selling Shapewear for Your Face, Because Women Don’t Hate Themselves Enough [Pajiba]
  • Kamala Harris Explains Surprise Decision Not to Run for Office Right Now: Right Now, Our Institutions Are Not as Strong as They Need to Be [Boy Culture]
  • Australian dancer James Till brings his beef the court [Kenneth in the 212]

TRENDING ON SL

Instahottie: Model and Fitness Coach Edgar CerroInstahottie: Model and Fitness Coach Edgar Cerro
Male Model Monday: Nico Pascual, Ollie Muhl, Michael Yerger, and moreMale Model Monday: Nico Pascual, Ollie Muhl, Michael Yerger, and more
Jack Schlossberg blasts Ryan Murphy's JFK Jr.-based American Love StoryJack Schlossberg blasts Ryan Murphy's JFK Jr.-based American Love Story

TAGGED:
ByMichael Prieve
Follow:
Founder of Socialite Life.
Previous Article Sarah Jessica Parker And Just Like That And Just Like That ending after season 3 on HBO Max
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
FOLLOW US
FEATURED AMAZON DEAL
Sale OXO Brew 12-Cup Coffee Maker With Podless Single-Serve Function,Silver
OXO Brew 12-Cup Coffee Maker With Podless Single-Serve Function,Silver
Amazon Prime
$299.99 $277.11
Buy on Amazon

Last update on 2025-08-01 / Affiliate links / Images from Amazon Product Advertising API

READ MORE

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x