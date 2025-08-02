Celebrity

American Eagle releases a statement on the controversial Sydney Sweeney jeans campaign

Miu von Furstenberg
No Comments
3 Min Read
American Eagle Sydney Sweeney

American Eagle has officially weighed in on the controversy surrounding its latest ad campaign featuring actress Sydney Sweeney. The campaign, which has been the subject of widespread debate and criticism across social media, prompted the brand to release a statement on its official Instagram account.

The ad campaign’s tagline, “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans,” has been at the heart of the discussion. Many critics have pointed out the wordplay between “jeans” and “genes,” arguing that the campaign’s focus on Sweeney, a blonde-haired, blue-eyed woman, has problematic undertones.

American Eagle Sydney Sweeney

The conversation was fueled by a now-deleted video where Sweeney is heard saying, “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color. My jeans are blue.” This particular ad, which some felt was a direct reference to eugenics, was widely shared and dissected online.

In response, American Eagle doubled down on its message. The company’s statement read, in part: “‘Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans’ is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story. We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone.”

Read

Sydney Sweeney American Eagle
Sydney Sweeney’s new American Eagle campaign draws fire for Nazi undertones
Mexico City Presentation Of 'F1, The Movie'
Celeb Snaps: Brad Pitt, Blake Lively, Scarlett Johansson, Darren Criss, and more

The statement, however, has not quelled the conversation, with some users praising the brand for its stance while others continue to express disappointment with the lack of a more direct apology or acknowledgment of the specific criticisms.

The campaign’s intent, according to American Eagle’s chief marketing officer, was to be “clever, even provocative,” and it appears to have succeeded in generating a significant amount of buzz. However, this buzz has been decidedly mixed. On one hand, the campaign has reportedly led to a short-term boost in the company’s stock. On the other hand, it has created a PR firestorm, with some critics questioning the brand’s social awareness and commitment to inclusivity.

American Eagle Sydney Sweeney

Moreover, the controversy has drawn comparisons to past ad campaigns that have generated similar outrage, such as Brooke Shields‘ provocative 1980s Calvin Klein ads. Ultimately, this latest development highlights a growing trend where brands must navigate a landscape where a simple play on words can be interpreted in vastly different ways, leading to intense online scrutiny and debate.

Join the SL Community

Have an opinion on what you just read? Sign up to be a part of the Socialite Life community in order to post a comment, bookmark your favorite articles, topics, and contributors.

Sign Up Today
  • Justin Trudeau “Likes Katy Perry’s Personality,” They “Click” & Plan to Go on More Dates [Celebitchy]
  • In London, Lindsay Lohan Paid Tribute to the First Freaky Friday [Go Fug Yourself]
  • Kim Kardashian Is Now Selling Shapewear for Your Face, Because Women Don’t Hate Themselves Enough [Pajiba]
  • Kamala Harris Explains Surprise Decision Not to Run for Office Right Now: Right Now, Our Institutions Are Not as Strong as They Need to Be [Boy Culture]
  • Australian dancer James Till brings his beef the court [Kenneth in the 212]

TRENDING ON SL

Instahottie: Model and Fitness Coach Edgar CerroInstahottie: Model and Fitness Coach Edgar Cerro
Male Model Monday: Nico Pascual, Ollie Muhl, Michael Yerger, and moreMale Model Monday: Nico Pascual, Ollie Muhl, Michael Yerger, and more
Celeb Snaps: Sam Heughan, Jamie Roy, Paul Wesley, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, and moreCeleb Snaps: Sam Heughan, Jamie Roy, Paul Wesley, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, and more
TAGGED:
Previous Article UK Premiere Of Disney's 'Freakier Friday' Celeb Snaps: Manny Jacinto, Kamala Harris, Alden Ehrenreich, Luke Macfarlane, and more
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
FOLLOW US
FEATURED AMAZON DEAL
Sale OXO Brew 12-Cup Coffee Maker With Podless Single-Serve Function,Silver
OXO Brew 12-Cup Coffee Maker With Podless Single-Serve Function,Silver
Amazon Prime
$299.99 $277.45
Buy on Amazon

Last update on 2025-08-02 / Affiliate links / Images from Amazon Product Advertising API

READ MORE

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x