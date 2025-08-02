Celebrity

Stevie Nicks postpones tour after fracturing shoulder, apologizes for the ‘inconvenience’

Miu von Furstenberg
2 Min Read
Stevie Nicks at the 2001 Radio and Records Convention, Century Pl;aza Hotel, Century City, 06-14-01
Photo credit: depositphotos.com

For fans of the legendary Stevie Nicks, the news came as a heartbreaking shock. The rock icon has been forced to postpone several dates on her highly anticipated world tour after suffering a fractured shoulder.

The announcement, made via her social media channels, has brought an outpouring of empathy and support from her dedicated followers.

Stevie Nicks at the 2014 Academy of Country Music Awards Arrivals, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, NV 04-06-14
Stevie Nicks at the 2014 Academy of Country Music Awards Arrivals, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, NV on April 6, 2014. Photo credit: depositphotos.com

The official statement from Nicks’ team revealed that the singer sustained a recent injury that will require a period of recovery. Consequently, all scheduled concerts for August and September have been rescheduled. While the news is undeniably disappointing for ticket holders, the primary concern for fans and the music community at large is Nicks’ well-being.

In her response, Nicks apologized for the “inconvenience,” a sentiment that speaks volumes about her profound respect and consideration for her audience. It’s a testament to her character that even while dealing with a painful injury, her first thought is for the people who were looking forward to seeing her perform.

The rescheduled dates, which now extend into November and December, demonstrate her determination to fulfill her commitments and get back on the road as soon as she is able.

This is not the first time the singer has faced a health-related setback on the road. In the past, Nicks has spoken about her deep love for performing and how not being able to do so would “kill” her. This resilience and unwavering passion for her craft are what make her a true icon. It is this spirit that gives fans hope for a swift recovery and a triumphant return to the stage.

Stevie Nicks - 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party - Los Angeles
Stevie Nicks at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Sunset Boulevard on March 2, 2014 in West Hollywood, CA. Photo credit: depositphotos.com

