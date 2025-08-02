5 Amazon blender deals you can’t miss from Beast, Ninja, Nutribullet, and more

Calling all bargain hunters, deal diggers, and price slashers! Are you ready to embark on a thrilling adventure into the world of Amazon savings? Look no further because here at Socialite Life, we’re your one-stop shop for unearthing the hottest weekly deals the retail giant offers.

Every week, we meticulously scour the vast Amazon landscape, sifting through mountains of products to bring you the crème de la crème of discounted gems. From techie treasures to fashion finds, homeware heroes to kitchen must-haves, your shopping cart will overflow with incredible savings before you can say, “Alexa, add to cart!”

Join us each week as we unveil the latest and most incredible Amazon deals, helping you transform your shopping sprees into strategic savings sprees.

Like most websites, Socialite Life uses affiliate links where available, which means we earn a little commission if you click through and buy something. Also, as Amazon Influencers, we earn from qualifying purchases. Savings shown are those from the date and time of this article’s publication.

Check out this week’s Featured Amazon Deals

Sale nutribullet® SmartSense Blender Combo, 1400W, 64oz Pitcher, 32oz & 24oz Cups, 5-Speed, Smoothies, Ice and Frozen Fruit, Nut Milk, Soup, Matte Black, NBF50700AK 1 base, 2 blending sizes. Blend large in the 64oz Blender Pitcher, blend single servings in the 24oz and 32oz Cups.

Smart auto cycle. Senses ingredient load and automatically adjusts speed, time, and function to deliver the smoothest possible results.

Precision speeds. A dynamic speed range of 1-5 offers the precision to blend everything from delicate nut flours to fully-emulsified nut milk – no straining...

Sale Beast Blender Tonal | Kitchen Countertop Design | Blend Smoothies and Shakes, Dressings, Sauces, Dips | Stainless Steel Bottle | Straw Cap and Straws Included | 1000W (Pebble Grey) METICULOUSLY DESIGNED: We considered how each component could be improved to increase longevity and reduce vibrations and noise--that’s why our blade assembly...

POWERFUL: With a 1000-watt motor and a blade spinning at 18,000 RPM, there’s no denying we’re a Beast.

A BLADE WITH A BRAIN: The Blender monitors its blade speed, and makes consistent adjustments to maintain consistent speed and torque. It also monitors the...

Sale Ninja Blender, For-Smoothies, Salsa, Shakes, Slush, and-Frozen Drinks, Pitcher, and-Lid, for-Kitchen, Crushes Ice, Fruit, and-Veggies, 1000-Watt, Dishwasher Safe, Black, NJ601AMZ​ POWERFUL MOTOR BASE: 1000 watts of professional performance power.

XL BLENDING CAPACITY: The 72 oz. Pitcher is great for making large batches for the whole family. 64 oz. max liquid capacity.

TOTAL CRUSHING TECHNOLOGY: Delivers unbeatable power with blades that pulverize and crush through ice, whole fruits, and vegetables in seconds.

Aeitto Blenders for Kitchen with 68Oz. Large Capacity, 1800W Max Power Smoothie Blender, 3 Preset Programs & 7 Speeds, Professional Countertop Blender for Smoothies, Ice Crush, Frozen Drinks, Silver 1800W Maximum Power: Aeitto blender with the 1800W peak power delivers high performance. It effortlessly handles professional tasks—from smoothies and soups...

68Oz. BPA -free Jar: Enjoy our 68oz. large capacity jar made of food-safe materials that are 100% BPA-free. Prepare up to 6 cups per batch—ideal for family...

Smart 3+7 Programs Control:The smoothie blender simplifies operation, preset smoothies, juices, crushed ice, one button directly. Seven adjustable speeds allow...

Plus, one thing we love (That Might Not Be on Sale)

Sale Chefman Obliterator 48 oz Countertop Blender for Smoothies, 1380W Motor to Crush Ice, Nuts, and Frozen Fruit with Stainless Steel Blade, Auto Blend Function, Includes Tamper and Scraper - Concrete ICE-CRUSHING POWER: This 1380W high powered blender obliterates anything in its path! Its advanced airflow breaks down ice with ease while staying quiet...

HIGH BLENDING CAPACITY: With a 48 oz shatter-resistant Tritan blending jar, the Obliterator has enough space to make shakes and smoothies for everyone. The...

AUTO BLEND: Optimize your blending without any guesswork! The Auto Blend function analyzes every ingredient added, automatically customizing the blend settings...

Join the SL Community Have an opinion on what you just read? Sign up to be a part of the Socialite Life community in order to post a comment, bookmark your favorite articles, topics, and contributors. Sign Up Today

LINK LOVE Justin Trudeau “Likes Katy Perry’s Personality,” They “Click” & Plan to Go on More Dates [Celebitchy]

In London, Lindsay Lohan Paid Tribute to the First Freaky Friday [Go Fug Yourself]

Kim Kardashian Is Now Selling Shapewear for Your Face, Because Women Don’t Hate Themselves Enough [Pajiba]

Kamala Harris Explains Surprise Decision Not to Run for Office Right Now: Right Now, Our Institutions Are Not as Strong as They Need to Be [Boy Culture]

Australian dancer James Till brings his beef the court [Kenneth in the 212]

Last update on 2025-08-02 / Affiliate links / Images from Amazon Product Advertising API