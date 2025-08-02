Link Love: Gwyneth Paltrow is ‘furious’ over Amy Odell’s biography

Welcome back to your essential weekly recap of the most important headlines! Whether you were too busy enjoying the summer sun or simply missed some news, we’ve got you covered. Dive into our roundup of the biggest and most talked-about moments in pop culture and current events that you need to know about right now.

Amy Odell has been promoting her new book, Gwyneth: The Biography, for weeks now. Odell has said many times to many outlets that Gwyneth Paltrow did not agree to talk to her for the book, and the book is not authorized in any way. Let’s just say, the Goop lady is not happy. [Celebitchy]

Liza Koshy is everywhere and is wearing it very well. [Go Fug Yourself]

Kim Kardashian is now selling shapewear for your face, because women don’t hate themselves enough. [Pajiba]

Complain all you want about the Orwellian nature of targeting advertising — that Mark Zuckerberg knows me better than I know myself. [Kenneth in the 212]

Bill Cunningham, the delightful shutterbug who captured street fashion for The New York Times for decades, died at 87 in 2016. Now, nine years on, we learn New York Historical has acquired his archive, which he had largely kept under wraps while alive. [Boy Culture]

Justin Trudeau was spotted attending Katy Perry‘s Lifetimes tour in Montreal. [Us Weekly]

Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican. [BuzzFeed]

Kamala Harris has announced that she will not run for California governor, setting up a possible 2028 presidential run. [The New York Times]

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni came face-to-face in NYC today at her deposition. The deposition took place at Lively’s lawyer’s office and included legal teams from both sides, a court reporter, a videographer, and the two stars. [TMZ]

Justin Baldoni’s Wayfarer Studios co-founder and billionaire buddy Steve Sarowitz allegedly once swore “to spend up to $100 million to ruin” Blake Lively in her battle with her It Ends with Us co-star and director over what did or did not go down on the film. [Deadline]

Pete Buttigieg is on to something. He says that Democrats must reinvent the government once Donald Trump is no longer in office. [Intelligencier]

The South Park season premiere drew 6 million viewers. The show’s biggest 18-49 audience since 1999! [TV Line]

Nancy Mace bluntly declares herself a “proud transphobe.” We are so happy for her. [LGBTQ Nation]

Jeremy Strong is at the top of the list of bold-faced names circling Aaron Sorkin’s The Social Network Part II. [The Hollywood Reporter]

Jason Momoa sans beard is jarring. “Only for you, Denis,” said Momoa in the video, referring to the Dune filmmaker Denis Villeneuve. The actor later added: “Goddamnit! I hate it.”

After briefly teasing the suit on Friday, Aug. 1, which was national Spider-Man Day, Tom Holland‘s Spidey suit was fully unveiled on Saturday morning in a social media video.

Join the SL Community Have an opinion on what you just read? Sign up to be a part of the Socialite Life community in order to post a comment, bookmark your favorite articles, topics, and contributors. Sign Up Today