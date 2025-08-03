The 10 Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week: Sam Heughan, Joy Sunday, Manny Jacinto, and more

Are you curious to know who rocked the fashion scene this past week? Prepare for some serious style inspiration as we unveil the 10 best dressed celebrities of the week! We’ve got Sam Heughan, Joy Sunday, Manny Jacinto, and more!

These stars have set the fashion bar high, from red carpets to casual outings.

Get ready to be dazzled by their stylish outfits and flawless fashion sense! Now is the perfect moment to take notes and infuse your wardrobe with celebrity glamour.

Find out who made the 10 Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week list (featured in no particular order)!

Pamela Anderson wore a Gucci Fall Winter 2025 cream leather jacket, yellow viscose top, skirt with lace detail, Gucci sunglasses, and carried a mini Gucci Bamboo 1947 in white leather on July 30, 2025 in New York City.

Photo by Aeon/GC Images Courtesy of Gucci and Getty Images

Jenna Ortega in Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood at Le Beach Club de Mercredi (Wednesday’s Beach Club) opening in Paris, France on July 31, 2025.

Photo Credit: Nasser Berzane/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Luke Macfarlane in Thom Sweeney at the Los Angeles season 2 premiere of Apple TV+’s ‘Platonic’ at the Hammer Museum on July 30, 2025.

Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Sofia Carson in Dolce & Gabbana at the Empire State Building promoting the Release of the Netflix Film ‘My Oxford Year’ in New York City on July 28, 2025.

Photo Credit: mpi099/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Chad Michael Murray in David Koma at the UK premiere of Disney’s ‘Freakier Friday’ at the Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square on July 31, 2025.

Photo Credit: Julie Edwards/Future Image/Cover Images

Alison Brie in Monse arriving at ‘The Daily Show’ to talk about new movie ‘Together’ on July 30, 2025.

Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Georgie Farmer in Saint Laurent at the global premiere of season two of ‘Wednesday’, at Central Hall in Westminster, London on July 30, 2025.

Photo Credit: Lucy North/PA Images/INSTARimages

Manny Jacinto in Dunhill at the UK premiere of Disney’s ‘Freakier Friday’ at the Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square on July 31, 2025.

Photo Credit: Julie Edwards/Future Image/Cover Images

Joy Sunday in McQueen at the global premiere of season two of ‘Wednesday’, at Central Hall in Westminster, London on July 30, 2025.

Photo Credit: Lucy North/PA Images/INSTARimages

Sam Heughan in Giorgio Armani at the premiere of ‘Outlander: Blood of my Blood’ at the DGA Theater. Los Angeles, on July 28, 2025.

Photo Credit: Carla Van Wagoner/Future Image/Cover Images

Join the SL Community Have an opinion on what you just read? Sign up to be a part of the Socialite Life community in order to post a comment, bookmark your favorite articles, topics, and contributors. Sign Up Today