The 10 Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week: Sam Heughan, Joy Sunday, Manny Jacinto, and more

Michael Prieve
Sam Heughan, Joy Sunday, Manny Jacinto
Photo Credit: Carla Van Wagoner/Future Image/Cover Images & Lucy North/PA Images/INSTARimages & Julie Edwards/Future Image/Cover Images

Are you curious to know who rocked the fashion scene this past week? Prepare for some serious style inspiration as we unveil the 10 best dressed celebrities of the week! We’ve got Sam Heughan, Joy Sunday, Manny Jacinto, and more!

These stars have set the fashion bar high, from red carpets to casual outings.

Get ready to be dazzled by their stylish outfits and flawless fashion sense! Now is the perfect moment to take notes and infuse your wardrobe with celebrity glamour.

Pamela Anderson wore a Gucci Fall Winter 2025 cream leather jacket, yellow viscose top, skirt with lace detail, Gucci sunglasses, and carried a mini Gucci Bamboo 1947 in white leather on July 30, 2025 in New York City.

Jenna Ortega in Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood at Le Beach Club de Mercredi (Wednesday’s Beach Club) opening in Paris, France on July 31, 2025.

Wednesday's Beach Club Opening
Photo Credit: Nasser Berzane/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Luke Macfarlane in Thom Sweeney at the Los Angeles season 2 premiere of Apple TV+’s ‘Platonic’ at the Hammer Museum on July 30, 2025.

Los Angeles season 2 premiere of 'Platonic'
Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Sofia Carson in Dolce & Gabbana at the Empire State Building promoting the Release of the Netflix Film ‘My Oxford Year’ in New York City on July 28, 2025.

'My Oxford Year' Cast At The Empire State Building
Photo Credit: mpi099/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Chad Michael Murray in David Koma at the UK premiere of Disney’s ‘Freakier Friday’ at the Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square on July 31, 2025.

UK Premiere Of Disney's 'Freakier Friday'
Photo Credit: Julie Edwards/Future Image/Cover Images

Alison Brie in Monse arriving at ‘The Daily Show’ to talk about new movie ‘Together’ on July 30, 2025.

Georgie Farmer in Saint Laurent at the global premiere of season two of ‘Wednesday’, at Central Hall in Westminster, London on July 30, 2025.

Global Premiere Of 'Wednesday' Season Two
Photo Credit: Lucy North/PA Images/INSTARimages

Manny Jacinto in Dunhill at the UK premiere of Disney’s ‘Freakier Friday’ at the Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square on July 31, 2025.

UK Premiere Of Disney's 'Freakier Friday'
Photo Credit: Julie Edwards/Future Image/Cover Images

Joy Sunday in McQueen at the global premiere of season two of ‘Wednesday’, at Central Hall in Westminster, London on July 30, 2025.

Global Premiere Of 'Wednesday' Season Two
Photo Credit: Lucy North/PA Images/INSTARimages

Sam Heughan in Giorgio Armani at the premiere of ‘Outlander: Blood of my Blood’ at the DGA Theater. Los Angeles, on July 28, 2025.

Series premiere 'Outlander: Blood of my Blood' in Los Angeles
Photo Credit: Carla Van Wagoner/Future Image/Cover Images

