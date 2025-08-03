Eye Candy

Orville Peck, Rowoon, Brandon Sklenar, Bruno Alcantara, and more Insta Snaps

In appreciation of these easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male stars and their hottest Instagram photos or videos from the past week.

This week, we have Orville Peck, Rowoon, Brandon Sklenar, Bruno Alcantara, and more hot celebrity Insta Snaps.

Yes, we know these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, momentarily, allow us to be a little superficial, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Check out the pics and videos!

Jack Schlossberg and his revealing shorts.

Tom Daley mirrors it.

In the doorway with Alex Sampson.

Roberto Manrique hotels it.

Adam Huber hotels it.

Sam Salter for Harrods.

Jason Caceres shares a selfie.

On a bed in Paris with Heath Thorpe.

Bruno Alcantara soaks it in.

Brandon Sklenar trains.

Rowoon for Calvin Klein.

In the river with Orville Peck.

