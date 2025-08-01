Quick Drag: Sasha Colby, Alyssa Edwards & more icons set to judge Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale

This week, World of Wonder unveiled the superstar guest judge lineup in the official trailer for the inaugural season of Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale, which premieres Wednesday, August 13th, exclusively on WOW Presents Plus.
The extra special guest judges joining host Paolo Ballesteros on the new series include RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars winner Alyssa Edwards, RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 winner Nymphia Wind, RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 winner Sasha Colby, and RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars 8 winner Jimbo. Resident Drag Race Philippines panel judge and TV personality and activist KaladKaren also returns as a guest judge in the new series.
Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale will also get the royal treatment with not one but two fan-favorite post-show recaps. Raja and Raven are set to toot and boot the runway looks on Fashion Photo Ruview and Binge Queens returns to Ru-cap the drama.
This season, the series is hosted by pairs Melinda Verga (Canada’s Drag Race season 4) & Joella (Drag Race season 17), and Ongina (Drag Race season 1, All Stars season 5) & DeeDee Marie Holiday (Drag Race Philippines season 2). Binge Queens will premiere on Friday, August 15, followed by the premiere of Fashion Photo Ruview on Saturday, August 16, exclusively on WOW Presents Plus worldwide.
Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale | Official Trailer | WOW Presents Plus
Jujubee: Get Ready With Me | Bob The Drag Queen
The Pit Stop AS10 E12 🏁 Monét X Change & Alyssa Edwards Crown An All-Star! | RuPaul’s Drag Race
"My Mom Jayne" Review & Discussion | Jayne Mansfield Documentary
BTK - UNEDITED PRE SHOW BEHIND THE SCENES 🍑🤡👑
Ranking THE CRAZIEST Hate Comments I've Received
The Pit Stop AS10 E07 🏁 Monét X Change & Thorgy Thor Are Those Girls! | RuPaul’s Drag Race
Fashion Photo RuView | Full Ep: RuPaul's Drag Race AS10 E7 | "Good Witch + Wicked Witch"
Tammie Brown Talks Sucking Whitney Houston's Toe | Monét Talks with Monét X Change
Join the SL Community
Have an opinion on what you just read? Sign up to be a part of the Socialite Life community in order to post a comment, bookmark your favorite articles, topics, and contributors.