A Smize-and-Squeeze Situation: Tyra Banks’ Shocking Confessions

Hold onto your stomachs, folks — Tyra Banks just let us in on some seriously gross personal habits, and the internet is spiraling. The former America’s Next Top Model host, known for her pristine image and catchphrases, has a secret, and frankly, it’s one we wish we could un-hear.

It all came out during a recent guest co-hosting stint with Jenna Bush Hager on Today With Jenna & Friends, and the revelations are truly, truly… a lot.

Initially, Banks started with what seemed like a quirky habit—she admitted to eating crumbs from her bed, even days later, as a way to “clean up.” While that’s a little unusual, it’s nothing compared to what came next.

Tyra Banks attends the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp)

When the topic of gross habits was brought up, Tyra’s eyes lit up in a way that can only be described as… unsettling. In a candid confession, she revealed a deep, borderline obsessive love for popping pimples. Not just her own, mind you, but other people’s.

She admitted that if someone in her presence has a zit, she finds herself staring at it, overcome with a desperate urge to get her hands on it. It’s an “addiction,” she called it, one that she describes as both “disgusting and erotic.” I’m sorry, what?

Tyra Banks attends the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp)

But wait, there’s more. Just when we thought it couldn’t get any weirder, the conversation took a turn for the feet. Yes, feet. The supermodel went on to confess her passion for picking and digging at people’s toes.

In her own words, she doesn’t mind “digging out” stuff from behind a toenail. She even has a “kit” for the job, complete with alcohol and other tools. And the description of the “toe jam” she unearths? Absolutely stomach-churning. She went into graphic detail, describing how the gunk can be different colors—sometimes brown, sometimes green.

Tyra Banks attends The Daily Front Row’s 9th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on April 24, 2025. Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

Naturally, Bush and the crew were visibly shocked, their faces a perfect representation of everyone watching at home. Tyra, however, was completely unfazed, laughing and insisting, “You guys know this!” No, Tyra, we really don’t. While she did draw a line at “nether regions,” she made it clear that “chest up and knees down? It’s on.”

This is a whole new side of Tyra Banks that we never knew existed, and honestly, we’re not sure how to process it. From “smizing” to squeezing, the supermodel has revealed a hobby that is, for lack of a better word, truly shocking.

